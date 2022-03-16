ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Report: This Texas city topped the list of best places to live in the US

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXEWj_0eh1ylE500

(NEXSTAR) – Looking to relocate this year? A new report from Niche, a rankings and review site, has found the best places to live in the U.S. based on data from the federal government.

To create its “2022 Best Places to Live in America” rankings , Niche reviewed data from the Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and CDC, as well as reviews from locals submitted on its platform. Factors like affordability, the housing market, diversity, area schools, and walkability were considered for its rankings.

In addition to the best places and cities to live in America, Niche has created lists for best suburbs and neighborhoods by state, metro area, and county. There are also more specific lists , including the best places for families, homebuyers, and retirees.

The top cities appear in the South, the East Coast, and the Midwest.

The five best cities to live in are:

  1. The Woodlands, Texas
  2. Cambridge, Mass.
  3. Naperville, Ill.
  4. Arlington, Va.
  5. Overland Park, Kansas

Planning on moving to a general region rather than a specific location? Niche found that the best counties to live in are:

  1. Los Alamos County, N.M.
  2. Oconee County, Ga.
  3. Johnson County, Kan.
  4. Hamilton County, Ind.
  5. Collin County, Texas

The best zip codes, according to Niche, are:

  1. 48084 in Troy, Mich.
  2. 10001 in New York City
  3. 46032 in Carmel, Ind.
  4. 19003 in Ardmore, Pa.
  5. 48864 in Okemos, Mich.

To view Niche’s full 2022 list of the best places to live, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas City#Suburbs#New York City#Cdc#Housing Market#Niche#Census#Fbi
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities for Black Americans

Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more likely than white Americans to face serious financial hardship, be incarcerated, or have poor health outcomes. While no area is free from discrimination or racial disparities, there are a number of U.S. metro areas where the […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sixty-five businesses sign ad in newspaper calling on Texas governor to abandon anti-LGBTQ+ initiatives

A number of high-powered global businesses called on Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) to abandon the state's anti-LGBTQ+ initiatives. Sixty-five companies including Apple, Capital One, Google, Ikea, Johnson & Johnson, LinkedIn, Macy's, Microsoft, PayPal, and Yahoo signed the open letter. "Discrimination is bad for business" the headline read in an advertisement in Friday's The Dallas Morning News newspaper.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Experts warn central U.S. should prepare for devastating magnitude 7 earthquake that could hit Missouri fault line at any time as 'fear of the big one' in California remains

Parts of the central U.S. are at risk of a devastating magnitude 7 earthquake within the next 50 years, experts are warning, with added urgency due to what they say is a sense of 'complacency' in those areas. Experts have been predicting a magnitude 7 earthquake in the areas surrounding...
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily South

Bird of Prey Spotted in U.S. For the First Time, Drawing Crowds to Texas

A small bird of prey native to Mexico and Central America is making headlines after its apparent decision to spend the winter in Texas. The now-famous bat falcon was spotted for the first time at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo around Thanksgiving. According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), this is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy