Sarasota, FL

14-week-old dies under Sarasota woman’s care, sheriff says

By Zachary Winiecki
 2 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota woman faces a second degree murder charge in the death of a 14-week-old infant boy, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Deputies said on Nov. 8, they were called to the 2300 block of Spring Oaks Circle after a 911 caller told them a neighbor came to their door with an infant who wasn’t breathing.

The neighbor was identified as 31-year-old Lily Scheip.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the infant while they rushed him to the hospital. They saw no obvious injuries at the scene, but doctors at Tampa General Hospital found the infant had suffered head trauma.

“It is beyond comprehension that someone could do this to a 14-week-old child,” said Lieutenant Craig Fairly with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby died from his injuries two days later.

Deputies said Scheip told them she was the only one taking care of the infant when he was found unresponsive.

An autopsy later revealed the infant had a fractured skull that was partially healed, and two recent injuries from some kind of impact to the back of his head. Deputies said those happened while in Scheip’s care.

“The finding were that the injuries could only happen from abuse,” Fairly said. “They were not accidental. It’s not something that could accidentally happen to a 14-week-old child.”

During their investigation deputies also found out the child had suffered two broken legs from an “apparent accidental fall” in September.

“There were previous injuries that went unreported and undiscovered,” Fairly said. “It goes beyond this evening. It’s a very horrific situation.”

The infant’s death was ruled a homicide. Scheip was arrested Tuesday and is in jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

Jaclyn Raslavsky
2d ago

she needs to get the death penalty for sure!! If people don't want kids why not give them to someone who will love them..this is just so sicknening

Reply(2)
6
dickfitswell
2d ago

wow thats sounds like my ex and her man did the same thing it had 2 skull fractures and claimed it had fallen from the bed at 3 weeks old

Reply
3
 

WFLA

