Police start college fund for the late Capt. Reggie Smith’s children

The late Capt. Reggie Smith holds his newborn son, Rylan.

The late Capt. Reggie Smith’s daughters attend a special event honoring their father’s memory with their mom and aunt. From left are Gianna, held by aunt Courtney Jones, Riley and mom Adrienne Smith holding Nylah at Wide Awake CrossFit in Wilson.

Utah artist Kaziah Hancock painted this portrait of the late Capt. Reggie Smith for his wife, Adrienne, and their children. The oil painting was sent to the family from Project Compassion. Adrienne said the children often look at the painting to remember their daddy.

The late Capt. Reggie Smith and his wife, Adrienne, stand with their daughters, Nylah, from left, Riley and Gianna.

Throughout his career, the late Capt. Reggie Smith gave so much to others, and now his family is experiencing that same depth of love and generosity from the Wilson community.

The Wilson Police Department recently established the Smith College Fund for his children at Truist.

All four children are under age 4: Riley, 3; Gianna, 2; Nylah, 1; and Rylan, 5 months.

“Capt. Reggie Smith looked after so many other people’s kids when they were in a time of need, it is only fitting that we look after his children when they are in need,” said Wilson Police Capt. Steve Stroud. “Whether it was material things like food, money or a place to stay or whether it was fatherly or brotherly advice, Capt. Reggie Smith gave to the community when it was in need, and we will make sure that his family gets the support they need for his sacrifices.”

The scholarship fund is just one example of how the community rallied around Smith’s family since his death on Jan. 7.

“It’s been tremendous,” said Smith’s wife, Adrienne. “I thought it was so wonderful to give them something long-term and for their future. I want them to be of service to people like their father was. Their future and them going to college will help cement that and put it in place.”

The police department will also hold a May 12 golf tournament at the Wilson Country Club to raise money for the Smith College Fund.

Smith, who died due to a medical condition, was not only a beloved member of the Wilson Police Department, but he was instrumental in shaping the lives of countless youths throughout his service. He was a mentor and coach, too.

OUTPOURING OF LOVE

Adrienne Smith said she’s received donations and keepsakes from the Wilson community and beyond since her husband’s death.

An artist in Utah sent her an oil painting of her husband. Wide Awake CrossFit gave a plaque in Smith’s memory that will be displayed at the Wilson Police Department. Wide Awake CrossFit also honored her late husband with a 23-minute workout for police officers. Smith, who began as a patrol officer and worked his way through the ranks, served the Wilson Police Department for nearly 23 years. The workout was 23 minutes long to represent his years of service.

The Bikers United to Defend Driving Safely — or BUDS — Foundation recently honored Smith for his service during a motorcycle ride. Letters and cards from people throughout Wilson and across the country line a Wilson Police Department hallway.

“It’s amazing,” Adrienne Smith said. “The love, the cards, the prayers and the messages, it shows me that God placed him here for a reason.”

She said while she can’t thank everyone personally, she wants the community to know that every card, every phone call, every note, every picture, every donation and every story shared has meant the world to her.

“I know I sit in pain and grief,” she said. “I miss him, and my kids miss him. But to know that I don’t share in that pain and grief by myself, it helps me through the process.”

She said the Wilson Police Department has been there for her and the children from the very beginning.

“They supported me through everything,” she said. “The love they’ve shown me lets me know how much love they had for Reggie.”

CREATING MEMORIES

Adrienne Smith said she continues to receive calls and messages from young people her husband mentored throughout the years.

One young man told her he misses Reggie Smith. She told him to remember what her husband would have told him — stay on the right path.

One man wanted to speak with Adrienne to let her know the effect her husband had on his life. He couldn’t do it without breaking down in tears.

“Instead, he wrote me a note,” she said.

She hopes community members will continue to write her letters and share stories about her husband. People shouldn’t hesitate to share their stories, she said. She loves reading them.

“When I get those cards, stories and letters, that helps uplift me and helps me know I’m not alone,” she said.

Smith said she hopes to take all the stories, pictures, cards and notes and compile them into a keepsake for their children.

“When I hear these stories about Reggie, it gives me something more to tell the kids,” she said.

She said her children will know one thing: “My dad really was an amazing man.”

“It’s not just coming from me,” she added. “While they won’t be able to have those memories, they will be able to hear it from others.”

Adrienne Smith said in addition to her own family, she’s relied on her faith in God to give her strength each day. She said her children are a source of strength for her, too.

“I can see their father in them,” she said. “I want them to take a great path just like their father did and be a service to others just as he was.”

GOLF TOURNAMENT

The R.K. Smith Memorial Golf Tournament will be held May 12 with start times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sponsorships are available. Registration for a four-person team is $300.

The tournament will benefit the Smith College Fund, Special Olympics and the Wilson Police Athletic League. Smith was instrumental to the PAL program, which offers free youth camps throughout the year.

For more information on the golf tournament or to request a registration form, contact Capt. William Hitchcock at whitchcock@wilsonnc.org or call 252-315-9214. Make checks payable to WPD PAL with “golf tournament” on the memo line.

Anyone can donate to the Smith College Fund by presenting cash or a cashier’s check at any Truist branch. Personal checks are not accepted.