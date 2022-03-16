ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified more than 60 years later using DNA

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sogYv_0eh1yfvj00

PHOENIX (AP) — “Little Miss Nobody” finally has a name.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday a little girl whose burned remains were found more than 60 years ago in a remote area of Arizona was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos of New Mexico.

Her partially buried remains were located in a desert wash July 31, 1960. The Prescott community in central-north Arizona paid for a funeral.

The sheriff’s office and a Texas DNA company recently raised $4,000 for specialized testing to finally identify her.

Authorities say they do not know who took and killed the child, and the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
KIXS FM 108

Four Year Old Texan Boy Dies Begging For Bread And Water On Video

Videos Prove Father of Four Year Old Texan Boy Intentionally Starved His Son to Death. The biological father of four-year-old Benjamin Cervera, has been arrested and charged with intent to cause bodily injury to a child after multiple videos surfaced of 28-year-old Brandon Lee Cervera intentionally starving his own son to death.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
iheart.com

Video Shows Handcuffed Woman Struggling Before Jumping Off Carnival Cruise

A new video shows the who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16) struggling while being detained by security. TMZ shared the footage on Friday (February 18), which shows the woman appearing to push back as she's handcuffed while...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Kidnapped American woman among 15 people rescued from stash house in Mexico where migrants were being held by smugglers

An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXAN

KXAN

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy