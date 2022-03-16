ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sault man convicted in assault and criminal sexual conduct case after more than two years

By William T. Perkins, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBMKd_0eh1ye3000

SAULT STE. MARIE — A Sault Ste. Marie man found guilty of three felony counts, including assault and criminal sexual conduct, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Tyler Thomas Delong was found guilty Monday after a four day court trial related to a 2019 incident. According to the findings of the court, Delong sexually assaulted then beat a young woman, then stabbed the man who tried to intervene and rescue her. The two survivors were able to escape the residence and call 911.

According to a press release from Chippewa County Prosecutor Rob Stratton, the young man was air lifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, where a knife blade was removed from his skull. He eventually made a full recovery.

Delong was convicted of assault with intent to murder, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and unlawful imprisonment.

“I am so proud of the investigation and prosecution team in this case,” said Sault City Police Chief Wesley Bierling in a statement. “Seeing justice served is the paramount reason of why we serve so diligently within our professions. This victory belongs to the survivor-victims of this despicable incident.”

This case was tried by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jillian Sadler, who was assisted by Detective Kristin Autore. Both victims took the stand.

“The Chippewa County Prosecutor’s Office would like to emphasize the incredible courage and strength it took to testify and withstand an insulting cross-examination,” read a Facebook post from Stratton’s office. “The victims were supported by the meticulous investigation conducted by the Sault Police Department, the forensic scientists of the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, and the medical staff of the War Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, justice prevailed.”

Delong will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. in the 50th Circuit Courtroom before Judge James P. Lambros.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden warns Beijing: No 'material support' to Russia

President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provides “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday. “President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia,”...
POTUS
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

House passes CROWN Act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles

The House on Friday passed the CROWN Act, which would ban hair-related discrimination. The measure, H.R. 2116, passed in a vote of 235-189 along party lines. It was introduced by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., CROWN stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. It prohibits "discrimination based on an individual's texture or style of hair." The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Crime & Safety
Chippewa County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
County
Chippewa County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox News

Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns in NFL shocker

In a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Browns’ persistent pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has finally paid off. The 26-year-old signal-caller, who a grand jury recently declined to indict following a police investigation into allegations of sexual assault and harassment, will be heading to Cleveland next season after being traded from Houston in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick, ESPN reported, citing sources.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Kemp signs law suspending Georgia gas taxes through May

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday signed a law suspending Georgia's motor fuel tax through the end of May. Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly approved House Bill 304 without opposition, in an attempt to give drivers a break from high gas prices. Georgia’s gasoline price...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Michigan State Police#911#City Police#Sault Ste
Fox News

Russia still 'largely stalled' across Ukraine: US defense official

Russian forces remain "largely stalled" across Ukraine after more than three weeks of fighting, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday. Russian troops have launched more than 1,080 missiles at Ukrainian targets since the start of the invasion. Despite weeks of continued attempts to encircle the capital city of Kyiv...
MILITARY
The Sault News

The Sault News

178
Followers
429
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy