Diane Kruger Recalled Being Objectified During Her Audition To Play Helen Of Troy: "I Felt Like Meat"

Related
Renée Zellweger's boyfriend Ant Anstead asks her to 'please leave the wardrobe at work' ahead of 'The Thing About Pam' premiere
Zellweger previously said it was important to closely resemble Pam Hupp because the mother-turned-convicted-murderer "seems so familiar."
Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka flash their midriffs in crop tops as they hit the red carpet with Kathleen Robertson for Swimming With Sharks premiere during SXSW
Diane Kruger, Kiernan Shipka, and Kathleen Robertson made bold fashion statements as they attended day four of South By Southwest film festival. They stepped out for the world premiere of the new Roku show Swimming With Sharks. Diane, 45, wore sequins, Kiernan, 22, donned a lacy bra top, and Kathleen,...
FOX 28 Spokane
First Look at Kiernan Shipka & Diane Kruger in Roku’s ‘Swimming with Sharks’ (VIDEO)
Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger‘s upcoming drama — first announced for Quibi, then acquired by Roku — is almost here. Swimming with Sharks is set to debut in April, Roku, Inc. and Lionsgate have announced. The new series offers a look at the dark side of the Hollywood studio system, and follows a Hollywood assistant (Shipka’s Lou Simms) who turns the tables on an abusive boss (Kruger’s Joyce Holt). Check out the full first-look photos and trailer, below.
HuffingtonPost
Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Reunite At The SAGs And We Just Want To Take Another Look
There can be 100 people in a room, but who really cares unless they’re Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper?. The former “A Star Is Born” co-stars reunited at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, sharing a sweet moment together at the ceremony in their first public outing together in over three years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nicole Kidman Slays In Black Gown While Cuddling Up To Husband Keith Urban At SAG Awards
Nicole Kidman had the best accessory at the SAG Awards — her loving husband, Keith Urban!. Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos in the category of Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Nicole was joined by her best accessory of all time — her husband, Keith Urban, who made sure to love up on the actress on the red carpet.
William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor, has died aged 71
William Hurt, the actor best known for his Oscar-winning role in Kiss of the Spider Woman and later for his role as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel movies, has died aged 71. "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father...
Jessica Biel Is Nearly Unrecognizable Amid Transformation Into Murderer Candy Montgomery
Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. Dare we say Jessica Biel looks pretty killer in costume as convicted murderer Candy Montgomery. Photographers captured the actress in a very ‘80s blue dress, oversized glasses and heels as she filmed the upcoming Hulu series Candy in Decatur, Ga. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Will Smith reunites with 'mentor' Denzel Washington at the 2022 SAG Awards... while revealing Denzel told him 'this is your year'
Before Will Smith won his first ever Screen Actors Guild award, he got a hug and some incredibly kind words from his mentor, Denzel Washington. Smith, 53, reunited with Washington, 67, at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday evening. After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHAS 11
See Derek and Julianne Hough Perform Classic Movie Routines in Pre-Oscars Special (Exclusive)
Derek and Julianne Hough are celebrating the classic routines from beloved Oscar movies in Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. The ABC special, airing one week before the Academy Awards, features the siblings, choreographers and professional dancers as they recreate legendary cinematic performances with the help of special guest stars like Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and newly minted Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ariana DeBose.
You Won't Recognize Renée Zellweger & More Stars After These True Crime Transformations
Watch: Renee Zellweger Transforms for "The Thing About Pam" Embodying a real-life figure is no small feat—especially when that person is a murderer. But Renée Zellweger makes it look criminally easy on NBC's new limited series The Thing About Pam, premiering March 8. Like so many actors before her—from Darren Criss in American Crime Story to Hayden Panettiere in Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial—Zellwegger completely transformed into a true crime figure.
WHAS 11
Nicole Kidman Misses Oscars Luncheon Due to Injury
Nicole Kidman's absence at the annual Oscar nominees luncheon has a perfectly good explanation -- she's recovering from an injury. ET can confirm the Being the Ricardos star is at home in Nashville, Tennessee, recovering from a torn hamstring. The 54-year-old actress had been filming her Amazon series, Expats in L.A., when the pre-existing injury flared up.
Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’
Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Benedict Cumberbatch Sweetly Embraces Wife Sophie Hunter After Winning Cinema Vanguard Award
Benedict Cumberbatch has his best gal by his side. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor, 45, nabbed the Cinema Vanguard Award Wednesday at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where his theater-pro wife Sophie Hunter was on hand for support. In a sweet photo from...
‘Fresh Prince’ Actor Joseph Marcell Recalls First Audition With Will Smith, ‘I Knew The Man Leading The Show Was An Extraordinary Talent’
Happy Friday! We’ve got an exclusive clip from today’s episode of “Daily Blast Live.”. The exclusive clip features actor Joseph Marcell on the Friday, March 11 edition of “Daily Blast Live,” talking about his very first audition for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” his immediate impression of Will Smith and whether he would have predicted the show’s popularity. Marcell said he was instantly taken aback by Will Smith’s approach to the script, but quickly adapted. He told the “Daily Blast Live” that while he had no clue how big the show would become, he knew the man at the lead of the show was an extraordinary talent.
Radar Online.com
Kim Kardashian's Former Housekeeper Pleads With Judge To Get Reality Star To Do Some Work In Court Battle
Kim Kardashian's former male housekeeper is calling her out for having another person on her payroll do work she was required to do as part of their ongoing lawsuit — and he wants her sanctioned for her behavior. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Andrew Ramirez is demanding...
The 10 worst Irish accents on film ranked, from Tom Cruise to Julia Roberts
The Irish accent is consistently voted one of the most attractive in the world, yet even some of the world’s finest actors have trouble with it. Leonardo DiCaprio tried, as did Julia Roberts (twice), and dare we even mention Brad Pitt?Today (17 March) marks St Patrick’s Day, and if you have no pub and/or beer plans, why not experience the next best thing: reminiscing about the wonkiest Irish accents in film history.New to this great lineage of bad accents is Wild Mountain Thyme, a romantic drama released in the UK in early 2021 and so inexplicable that even literal...
Hello Magazine
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute
Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
Harvard Crimson
Oscars Snubs and Surprises: Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Ruth Negga, and More
Every year, film buffs across the globe unite for the announcement of the long-awaited Oscar nominations. Collective sighs of relief, groans of anger, and gasps of disbelief abound as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reveals which actors, creative workers, and films will get the chance to clutch the coveted gold statue.
Joshua Jackson Watches in Awe as Jodie Turner-Smith Poses at the Critics' Choice Awards
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have great red carpet chemistry. The actors, who have been married for two years, looked blissfully in love attending the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards together on March 13 in Los Angeles. At one point, Jackson just stood back and watched in awe as Turner-Smith posed separately in her aqua Gucci gown. The couple were in attendance for Jackson, whose performance in "Dr. Death" earned him a nomination for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television.
Maggie Gyllenhaal looks sensational in a shimmery mesh gown with husband Peter Sarsgaard at the DGA Awards ... before earning Outstanding Achievement gong for her debut film The Lost Daughter
Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, attended the 74th Annual DGA Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday. The 44-year-old actress and her husband, 51, stayed close to each other while posing for a set of photos before the former spent a bit of solo time in the spotlight. Gyllenhaal...
BuzzFeed
720
Followers
287
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0