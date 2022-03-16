Scottsdale celebrates Women's History Month through panel discussion

As part of the city of Scottsdale’s observance of Women’s History Month, six elected officials spoke of their experiences leading others in their personal and professional lives through a moderated discussion.

Women’s History Month got its start in Sonoma, California, where its school district organized a celebration of women’s contributions to culture, history and society in 1978. Slowly building up from a single week to a whole month, Women’s History Month was officially established in 1987.

Jackie Johnson, Scottsdale’s recently hired diversity program director, introduced the panel participants to its in-person and virtual guests on March 10, along with a brief overview of the month-long celebration. She also spoke of Scottsdale’s continued commitment to supporting women in leadership roles.

“Although Women’s History Month is celebrated once a year around the country, here in Scottsdale, we acknowledge the contributions of women every day,” Johnson said. “The city has a great history of women leading this organization.”

Johnson explained the city has had many female mayors as well as women who have served as city manager, city attorney, city treasurer, city auditor and many others. With the many city positions that have been occupied by women, she emphasized how Scottsdale definitely has “reason to celebrate Women’s History Month.”

Gathered for the panel at city hall, council members Tammy Caputi, Betty Janik, Kathy Littlefield, Linda Milhaven and Solange Whitehead partook in a moderated discussion to showcase the city’s “long history of strong female leadership which carries on today.”

The discussion was led by BASIS Scottsdale senior and intern with the city manager’s office Katelyn Cai, who posed questions to these women leaders in the community covering topics such as their professional background as well as what ideals they’ve taken into consideration throughout their illustrious careers.

“When you look at our city council, it’s over 70% female so I just can’t express how grateful and honored I am to be able to work for a city that doesn’t just focus on growth and progression, but also truly values diversity,” Cai said.

Through her questions directed at each panel member, Cai dove into the discussion, which explored building confidence and resiliency in their careers, challenges faced and leading with your own values. She also gave each speaker a chance to introduce themselves and give additional background on their careers and personal lives.

In regard to leading with personal values, she asked Councilmember Milhaven about how she has been able to balance her beliefs with leading others at the city as well as in her previous work experiences.

Milhaven discussed the example of making decisions regarding “controversial” zoning cases, where there can be many opponents to her own beliefs, however, she affirmed the need to remain steadfast when an important call has to be made.

“I need to be true to what I said when I ran,” Milhaven said. “And if what I think we need to do is have more people living and working downtown, then I need to make decisions that support that, but listen at the same time to the concerns that people have.”

As she explained, council members are elected by residents and should follow through with the platform that won them their seat, even when there are outside pressures. Although, Milhaven made the point that to be an excellent leader, there needs to be active listening to community concerns done by city leaders.

Joined by other city staff as well as family, the panelists answered some audience questions to conclude the meeting, expanding on many of the ideas talked about throughout the focused discussion.

Additionally, in a question directed to Councilmember Caputi, Cai asked about her experience in managing the societal pressures and expectations of being a working mom, while also serving in a powerful leadership role. While Caputi answered in stride, speaking of the work and dedication required, she commented on the concept of women working exceptionally hard to compete with male counterparts.

“This idea that it’s cute that we have to work harder, I actually don’t think it’s cute,” Caputi said. “I think that there are real structural barriers in place that make it so that we, in order to deal with our jobs, have to be that much better, that much more prepared.”

From a previous question, the idea of women having to be exponentially better to be taken seriously troubled the women on the panel, but has been considered almost a necessary evil that they have had to accomplish throughout their careers.

Caputi spoke of how that is one of the most complicated parts of balancing work and personal life. She discussed how society at large is set up for the “working dad and stay-at-home mom” model, and that going forward she is hopeful for some great changes to allow for more women in leadership and autonomy among women.

Saving time at the end, guests who had gathered at City Hall were given the opportunity to ask their own questions at the end to the distinguished panel. Due to the length of the discussion, only three questions were able to be posed.

Despite the limit, Gretchen Baumgardner, water policy manager at Scottsdale Water, further pressed the panel about their thoughts about balancing being a compassionate, vulnerable leader while still upholding a thick skin, especially as women. She expressed her concern as a city staff member but also as a mother.

In response, all panel members gave a response about how they are able to make that compromise when leading. One idea that was well-represented in their responses was dealing with criticism for your work, which Councilmember Janik first discussed in her response and how it hurts the most from people you respect.

Councilmember Whitehead added how even though those criticisms may hurt in the moment, there will still be people to support you in the decisions that you make and those same critics could be supporters in the future. She also emphasized how listening can help to mend a lot of these concerns.

“Everybody should remain a future friend and a future ally, and that makes it easier to get through some of the criticisms,” Whitehead said.