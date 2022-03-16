Various Ky. law enforcement officials team up, stop high-speed chase

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Laurel County deputies, London City police officers, and Kentucky State Police had to team up to stop a man attempting to flee from police after a routine traffic stop on Tuesday.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. deputies were notified of a white Dodge Durango that had escaped KSP while trying to complete a traffic stop along Interstate-75.

According to Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, KSP stayed with the Durango through various counties before heading into Laurel County where deputies and city police officers joined in the chase. At one point, the driver attempted to swerve into Laurel County Sheriff, John Root, but narrowly missed him.

After initially being unsuccessful, KSP officers successfully deflate two of the Durango’s tires with stingers. The chase continued as the driver continued driving on deflating tires before eventually losing control of the vehicle.

After briefly struggling with deputies, Marcel Dashawn Burdett, 23, of Knoxville, Tenn. was detained and arrested after a four-county, 58-mile police chase.

Burdett was charged with:

Reckless driving

First-degree fleeing or evading police

Speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit

No driver’s license

First-degree wanton endangerment

Resisting arrest

Burdett was lodged at the Laurel County Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.