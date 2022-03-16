Weather Alert Day: Storms bring hail to Seminole County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is another Weather Alert Day in Central Florida.

6:30 p.m. update

Hail reports are coming in from across Seminole County.

6:25 p.m. update

A storm is now moving over Sanford and south with some hail still expected.

6:20 p.m. update

A storm is bringing large hail to Wekiva Springs, Longwood and Altamonte Springs.

6:10 p.m. update

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Orange, Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties through 6:45 p.m.

Quarter-size hail and 60 mph winds are possible along with the storm, which is passing north of Downtown Orlando.

5:45 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm watch continues for Central Florida through 8 p.m. Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

5:15 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Brevard County through 5:30 p.m.

4:45 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 5:30 p.m. in Brevard County for areas including Palm Bay and Melbourne.

4:30 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for portions of Volusia County, including New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater and Ponce Inlet, through 5 p.m. Hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.

4:20 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning continues for portions of Brevard County, including Melbourne and Palm Bay, through 4:45 p.m.

4 p.m. update

Considerable wind damage is possible in Brevard County with winds over 70 mph racing east toward southern parts of the county.

3:45 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Brevard and Osceola counties.

Severe winds are heading east toward Melbourne, and hail is showing up in Meadow Woods.

Storms are also intensifying over Orange and Seminole counties.

Get live updates on Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

3:10 p.m. update

Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Osceola County through 3:45 p.m.

3 p.m. update

Channel 9 meteorologists said a storm capable of producing ping-pong ball-sized hail is moving from Polk County into western Osceola County.

2:40 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Polk County.

1:40 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect now through 8 p.m. in all Central Florida counties.

“Be ready for pockets of damaging wind or hail in stronger storms that develop,” Channel 9 meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Channel 9 meteorologists will be watching for storms to develop in the afternoon hours.

Meteorologist Rusty McCranie said the main threats will be large hail and winds over 50 mph.

There is also a possibility of isolated tornadoes.

“If you’re outdoors today, please stay weather-aware,” McCranie said.

Daytime highs will near 80 degrees.

