ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Weather Alert Day: Storms bring hail to Seminole County

By Rusty McCranie, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rqpqt_0eh1y7CO00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is another Weather Alert Day in Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

6:30 p.m. update

Hail reports are coming in from across Seminole County.

6:25 p.m. update

A storm is now moving over Sanford and south with some hail still expected.

6:20 p.m. update

A storm is bringing large hail to Wekiva Springs, Longwood and Altamonte Springs.

6:10 p.m. update

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Orange, Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties through 6:45 p.m.

Quarter-size hail and 60 mph winds are possible along with the storm, which is passing north of Downtown Orlando.

5:45 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm watch continues for Central Florida through 8 p.m. Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

5:15 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Brevard County through 5:30 p.m.

4:45 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 5:30 p.m. in Brevard County for areas including Palm Bay and Melbourne.

4:30 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for portions of Volusia County, including New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater and Ponce Inlet, through 5 p.m. Hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.

4:20 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning continues for portions of Brevard County, including Melbourne and Palm Bay, through 4:45 p.m.

4 p.m. update

Considerable wind damage is possible in Brevard County with winds over 70 mph racing east toward southern parts of the county.

3:45 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Brevard and Osceola counties.

Severe winds are heading east toward Melbourne, and hail is showing up in Meadow Woods.

Storms are also intensifying over Orange and Seminole counties.

Get live updates on Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

3:10 p.m. update

Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Osceola County through 3:45 p.m.

3 p.m. update

Channel 9 meteorologists said a storm capable of producing ping-pong ball-sized hail is moving from Polk County into western Osceola County.

2:40 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Polk County.

1:40 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect now through 8 p.m. in all Central Florida counties.

“Be ready for pockets of damaging wind or hail in stronger storms that develop,” Channel 9 meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Channel 9 meteorologists will be watching for storms to develop in the afternoon hours.

Meteorologist Rusty McCranie said the main threats will be large hail and winds over 50 mph.

There is also a possibility of isolated tornadoes.

“If you’re outdoors today, please stay weather-aware,” McCranie said.

Daytime highs will near 80 degrees.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden warns Beijing: No 'material support' to Russia

President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provides “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday. “President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia,”...
POTUS
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

House passes CROWN Act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles

The House on Friday passed the CROWN Act, which would ban hair-related discrimination. The measure, H.R. 2116, passed in a vote of 235-189 along party lines. It was introduced by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., CROWN stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. It prohibits "discrimination based on an individual's texture or style of hair." The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Longwood, FL
County
Seminole County, FL
City
West Melbourne, FL
City
Ponce Inlet, FL
City
Apopka, FL
City
Meadow Woods, FL
City
Wekiva Springs, FL
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
Fox News

Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns in NFL shocker

In a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Browns’ persistent pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has finally paid off. The 26-year-old signal-caller, who a grand jury recently declined to indict following a police investigation into allegations of sexual assault and harassment, will be heading to Cleveland next season after being traded from Houston in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick, ESPN reported, citing sources.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Kemp signs law suspending Georgia gas taxes through May

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday signed a law suspending Georgia's motor fuel tax through the end of May. Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly approved House Bill 304 without opposition, in an attempt to give drivers a break from high gas prices. Georgia’s gasoline price...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Storm#Tornado#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Storm Warning#Extreme Weather#Sr434 I 4
Fox News

Russia still 'largely stalled' across Ukraine: US defense official

Russian forces remain "largely stalled" across Ukraine after more than three weeks of fighting, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday. Russian troops have launched more than 1,080 missiles at Ukrainian targets since the start of the invasion. Despite weeks of continued attempts to encircle the capital city of Kyiv...
MILITARY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
56K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy