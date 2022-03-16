ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, NY

Traffic stop leads to drug bust of Massachusetts man

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

CAIRO, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – New York State Police in Cairo pulled over a car on State Route 23 Monday, around 1:10 p.m., for a violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. While officers talked with the driver, Michael Rodriguez Jr., 36, of Worcester, they found probable cause to search the car.

During their search, officers allegedly found 51.4 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, and several Oxycodone tablets in Rodriguez’s car. He was then arrested.

Charges:

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felony)
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (Felony)
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Possession of drug paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Rodriguez was arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court. He has since been released on his own recognizance.

Crime & Safety
