It was a near-perfect beginning for the Central Penn Knights at their new home––FNB Field on City Island in Harrisburg. Temps in the 70s, with a light breeze. Hot dogs and drinks at throwback prices of only $1. A large contingent of CPC students, parents of players, alumni, faculty and staff on hand to witness this historic day, as the Knights played at one of the premier minor league stadiums in the country.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO