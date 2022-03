When the Gophers take the ice Saturday night against Michigan in the Big Ten hockey tournament championship game, they'll be doing so with a highly decorated team. The Big Ten on Tuesday announced its individual award winners and all-conference honors, and the regular-season champion Gophers had a big haul, with center Ben Meyers named the Player of the Year, defenseman Brock Faber named the Defensive Player of the Year and Bob Motzko named the Coach of the Year. The awards were voted on by the conference coaches and a media panel.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO