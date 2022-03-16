ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wonderridge Farms Equine Sanctuary and Rescue.

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie and Noah Wondergem of Wonderridge Farms Equine Sanctuary...

www.ourquadcities.com

Albany Herald

Skinny Rescue Puppy Found Spooning His Foster Brother | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Woman finds her skinny, timid foster puppy fully spooning her dog with a smile on his face 🤗. Keep up with Charlie Brown and Gouda on Instagram at: https://thedo.do/sheldorofthehillpeople and https://thedo.do/elliekendallj. Special thanks to Ellie for fostering Charlie Brown and to Paws of Hawaii. Check out their amazing rescue work on their website: https://thedo.do/pawsofhawaii and on Instagram: https://thedo.do/Pawsofhawaii.
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
Miami Herald

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
lovemeow.com

Kitten Comes Along with Her Six Siblings, Stands Out as Only Orange Tabby and Has Quite the Personality

A kitten stood out as the only orange tabby in her litter of seven and showed quite the personality. Seven kittens were brought to Mini Cat Town, an animal rescue in San Jose, California, for a chance at a better life. A volunteer of the rescue, Merritt, took them in right away, so all seven of them could be bottle fed and cared for around the clock.
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

Arthur is a 4-year-old beagle mix brought in as a stray. He is very sweet, super gentle and has very kind eyes. He’s very calm, lovable and enjoys a scratch below his ears. Arthur is housebroken but needs some training with basic commands and walking on a leash. He is okay with other canines but would prefer a home without cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
Grand Island Independent

Equine herpes virus confirmed at Fonner Park; illness could affect races

The illness detected among horses at Fonner Park last week has been confirmed as the equine herpes virus known as EHV-1. Lab results confirmed the presence of the virus, which affects a horse’s neurological system, on Friday evening. On Thursday, Fonner Park placed a preliminary 21-day quarantine on barn...
countryliving.com

Rescue dog struggling to find loving home due to his facial scars – can you help?

A five-year-old Lurcher rescue dog is struggling to find a loving home due to the facial scars he has been left with after a life hunting wildlife. Can you help?. Bronco, who was rescued by the RSPCA alongside six other dogs in Greater Manchester, sadly came from a background where he was forced to hunt rabbits, foxes and badgers. The charity's Special Operations United worked with police in October 2020 to investigate social media posts, where images and videos revealed 'sickening' attacks on wildlife.
One Green Planet

The Marvelous Mutts Traveling Dog Show Proves Anything Purebred Dogs Can Do, Rescues Can Do Better!

Marvelous Mutts is a traveling dog show that features energetic and talented rescue dogs. Dogs of all color, shapes, and sizes leap through the air, run through obstacle courses, and jump into pools to catch toys in their mouths. The group travels across the country to perform at fairs, concerts, and other events. Their mission is to promote pet adoption and show that these dogs have just as much to offer as purebred animals.
PennLive.com

This breed has been top dog in U.S. for 31 years, AKC says

One breed of dog has consistently been the favorite in the United States for 31 years, according to the American Kennel Club. The AKC announced at a virtual press conference today at the AKC Museum of the Dog that the labrador retriever is again the top dog. “The versatile, family-friendly...
