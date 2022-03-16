Wonderridge Farms Equine Sanctuary and Rescue.

Durham, N.C. — After a year of being homeless, a ram lost in the Research Triangle Park was finally rescued on Sunday. It's unclear how the ram, named Eddie, landed on Laboratory Drive next to a busy highway between businesses and research labs. The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary fought...
Eggbert is heading out on his next great adventure. After charming the Internet, Eggbert — a shelter cat missing an eye and nostril — is ready to take on the world. Ohio's Fairfield Area Humane Society (FAHS) first posted about the rescue cat on Wednesday, calling the adoptable pet "a 2-year-old absolute angel of a kitty."
Woman finds her skinny, timid foster puppy fully spooning her dog with a smile on his face 🤗. Keep up with Charlie Brown and Gouda on Instagram at: https://thedo.do/sheldorofthehillpeople and https://thedo.do/elliekendallj. Special thanks to Ellie for fostering Charlie Brown and to Paws of Hawaii. Check out their amazing rescue work on their website: https://thedo.do/pawsofhawaii and on Instagram: https://thedo.do/Pawsofhawaii.
In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
Toothless is all smiles now that he is in a loving foster home. According to a Wednesday Facebook post from Georgia's Royal Animal Refuge, nine-month-old puppy Toothless recently ended up in the rescue's care after animal control picked up the young dog. "We recently took in this sweet baby, his...
Coco the Chihuahua is clean and safe after a Good Samaritan found the dog in a heartbreaking situation. According to a Facebook post from the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, on Saturday, a man walking his dog near train tracks in Vineland, New Jersey, noticed a bag on the ground and "saw the bag move and heard something inside."
A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
When the Corolla Wild Horse Fund first heard about a lonely foal wailing for his mother, the rescue group hoped it wouldn’t have to intervene. But as days dragged into weeks, there was still no sign of Brio’s mom along the Outer Banks, and Brio was running out of time, the group said in a Facebook post.
A kitten stood out as the only orange tabby in her litter of seven and showed quite the personality. Seven kittens were brought to Mini Cat Town, an animal rescue in San Jose, California, for a chance at a better life. A volunteer of the rescue, Merritt, took them in right away, so all seven of them could be bottle fed and cared for around the clock.
Arthur is a 4-year-old beagle mix brought in as a stray. He is very sweet, super gentle and has very kind eyes. He’s very calm, lovable and enjoys a scratch below his ears. Arthur is housebroken but needs some training with basic commands and walking on a leash. He is okay with other canines but would prefer a home without cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
After over 500 days at RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre in North Somerset, England, Buddy the terrier is in a loving home where he has the room to run, play ball, and cuddle up with his new owners. A dog that spent over 500 days at an animal rescue —...
Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
The illness detected among horses at Fonner Park last week has been confirmed as the equine herpes virus known as EHV-1. Lab results confirmed the presence of the virus, which affects a horse’s neurological system, on Friday evening. On Thursday, Fonner Park placed a preliminary 21-day quarantine on barn...
I'm sure you try to concentrate at your job (if not, let's pretend), but I doubt you have ever focused as hard as a border collie who just gave a master class on how to herd ducks. I saw this brief but self-explanatory animal moment trending on Digg for a...
A five-year-old Lurcher rescue dog is struggling to find a loving home due to the facial scars he has been left with after a life hunting wildlife. Can you help?. Bronco, who was rescued by the RSPCA alongside six other dogs in Greater Manchester, sadly came from a background where he was forced to hunt rabbits, foxes and badgers. The charity's Special Operations United worked with police in October 2020 to investigate social media posts, where images and videos revealed 'sickening' attacks on wildlife.
Marvelous Mutts is a traveling dog show that features energetic and talented rescue dogs. Dogs of all color, shapes, and sizes leap through the air, run through obstacle courses, and jump into pools to catch toys in their mouths. The group travels across the country to perform at fairs, concerts, and other events. Their mission is to promote pet adoption and show that these dogs have just as much to offer as purebred animals.
One breed of dog has consistently been the favorite in the United States for 31 years, according to the American Kennel Club. The AKC announced at a virtual press conference today at the AKC Museum of the Dog that the labrador retriever is again the top dog. “The versatile, family-friendly...
Comments / 0