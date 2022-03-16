ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXEq5_0eh1uJHL00

March 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Solar is back with new music.

The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released the solo EP Face and a music video for the single "Honey" on Wednesday.

The "Honey" video shows Solar emerge from behind a white mask. The singer sings and dances on colorful sets, including one made to look like a honeycomb.

Face also features the songs "Raw," "Chap Chap," "Big Booty," "Zinggle Zinggle" and "Spit It Out."

Face is Solar's second solo EP after Solar Emotion, released in April 2018. She also released the single album Spit It Out in April 2020.

Mamamoo also consists of Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group is signed to RBW and made its debut in 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

SEVENTEEN to release their fourth full-length album in May

SEVENTEEN are set to release new music in May, their label Pledis Entertainment has confirmed. South Korean news outlet Star News first claimed in a report earlier today (March 17) that the boy group would be releasing their fourth full-length album this May. The report has since been confirmed by Pledis Entertainment, in a new statement to Top Star News.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares Video for New Song “Every Rule”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared the final single ahead of her next LP Crash, which arrives this Friday (March 18). The new track is called “Every Rule,” and it features production from A. G. Cook and Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never). Check it out below. Since she announced...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Honey#South Korean#Solar#Rbw
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Maneskin and More Set to Perform at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. iHeart Radio has set performers for the upcoming 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards, with Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Måneskin all newly announced to perform on the March 22 telecast. The five join two other artists who were previously announced for roles in the event and are now confirmed for performances as well — host LL Cool J, who teased a special performance for the night, and Jennifer Lopez, who will be receiving the iHeart Radio Icon Award during the ceremony. Megan Thee Stallion, Aldean and Måneskin all have three nominations each....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

Solo Artists Who Were More Successful Than Their Bands

It’s hard enough making it big in the music business once, but doing it twice is something of a miracle. Nevertheless, numerous artists who first found stardom as members of groups have gone on to outreach their earlier heights as solo artists.   For some performers, the transition from group member to solo star may have […]
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

Cardi B Reveals She’s a Fan of My Chemical Romance: ‘They Don’t Make Music Like This Anymore’

Cardi B has never shied away from showing love to other celebrities and musicians. The Bronx artist did just that on Tuesday when she took to Twitter to reveal that she’s a fan My Chemical Romance. Cardi praised the emo rock band by sharing a clip from the music video of their hit song “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” the lead single from the their 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.
MUSIC
WILX-TV

‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor

(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack. It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but...
MUSIC
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth

The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Pregnant Malaysian woman buys Lamborghini for husband as reward for sleepless nights ahead

An expecting mother in Malaysia has bought her husband a Lamborghini worth RM two million (£364,637) as a reward for the long, sleepless nights that awaited him once she gave birth.Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Osman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.The husband, visibly in shock, broke down and hugged his wife while thanking her for...
ENTERTAINMENT
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
TV SERIES
floor8.com

Kanye West plays 'victim' following Pete Davidson's clap back

Kanye West plays "victim" after Pete Davidson decided to finally clap back after months of derogative harassment from the rapper. Following the Saturday Night Live comedians text exchange with Kim Kardashian's ex, the Gold Digger singer took to his social media page once more to address "Kim and SKETE". Kanye...
CELEBRITIES
L.A. Weekly

Dua Lipa with Dual Forum Shows

Dua Lipa with Dual Forum Shows: Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zoua join English pop mega star Dua Lipa for two nights at the Forum, with Lipa enjoying a period of deserved success following the release of her excellent Future Nostalgia album. This week saw the release of the awesome “The...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
313K+
Followers
52K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy