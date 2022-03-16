Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

GAS prices are showing no signs of slowing down as cities across the country prepare to hit the $5 mark. In fact, San Francisco, California just became the first US city to hit an average price of $5 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings app GasBuddy.
The average price per gallon for regular gas in California spiked more than 50 cents in one week, exceeding $5 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. Every metropolitan area in the state has set a new record. As of Monday, the statewide average price for unleaded regular gasoline...
The average price of gasoline in California is now $5.44 per gallon, up $0.10 from the day before. It's also up $0.76 from just a month ago. In the Bay Area, prices are far above that. It's not uncommon to see stations charging customers more than $6 a gallon to fuel up.
March 3 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked gasoline prices to rise by more than 11 cents per gallon since Monday, AAA said Wednesday, pushing the cost to more than $5 and higher in some locations. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $3.72, the auto...
You may want to think twice about tipping for that burrito that was just delivered. As the average cost of a regular gallon of gas hit an all-time record on Tuesday, app-based drivers on Lyft, Uber and DoorDash are venting their displeasure and wondering if their orders and pickups are even worth it.
Gas prices in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are hitting all-time highs amid tight worldwide oil supplies and increased demand as the industry feels the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AAA Mid-Atlantic reports that the average gas price in New Jersey Sunday, March 6 hit $4.09 a...
Oil prices surged Monday toward a historic high, pushing gasoline prices over $4 a gallon as potential restrictions on the purchase of oil from Russia are being considered by the U.S. and its NATO allies. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit $4.065...
Food delivery company DoorDash said it will refund drivers 10 percent of their U.S. gas purchases to help offset soaring costs at the pump as prices hit a record $4.43 per gallon this week. The San Francisco-based company said its drivers will earn 10 percent cash back on gas through...
DoorDash is latest on-demand app to try to ease gig workers’ pain at the pump.Paul Hanaoka/Unsplash. Delivery giant DoorDash announced it will be compensating its drivers for some gas purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump. NBC 15 reports that DoorDash will be giving drivers 10% cashback when they purchase their gas through DasherDirect. DasherDirect is the delivery company's debit card made for their drivers.
Your next Uber ride will probably cost an extra 50 cents — and skyrocketing gas prices are to blame. Rideshare and delivery behemoth Uber is testing out a fuel surcharge, starting March 16, to help its army of drivers cope with the soaring cost of gas. According to Uber’s...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
Gas prices across the country are spiking higher as war continues in Ukraine – now, that Uber ride is going to get a little more expensive as well as the company tries to offset its drivers' fuel costs.
Prices for gas are increasing by the day, leading some to turn to their phones to look for any discount they can find. The average cost of a gallon of gas is now above $4 across Long Island. Some stations are changing their prices two or three times a day.
