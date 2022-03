UCLA and Akron face off in the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 17. The game will be live streamed on Sling TV, which offers a free trial. The 11th-ranked Bruins were 25-7 this season. They finished second in the Pac-12 at 15-5 and lost in the title game of the league’s tournament. UCLA led the league in scoring defense at 64.8 points per game and its 9.2 turnovers were the fewest per game.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO