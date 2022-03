SCARLETT JOHANSSON NEVER WENT TO THE GYM BEFORE MARVEL CASTING: Scarlett Johansson admitted to Vanity Fair that she’d never been in a gym prior to being cast as Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2. She told the magazine, “I had never stepped foot in a gym, and I had five weeks to prepare myself for these huge stunt sequences.” She wound up at a “massive, huge muscle meathead” gym in Los Angeles and did not have a great experience. She added, “I didn’t know how to use any of the equipment. I mean, I was so intimidated.” However, the role turned into a 11-year commitment and a “massive lifestyle change.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO