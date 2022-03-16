Kanye West Fears Pete Davidson Will Make Kim Kardashian A Drug Addict

The ongoing breakup saga between Ye FKA Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian continues to roll on, and the latest instance adds to a mountain of already explosive happenings. Via Instagram, Ye voiced concerns that Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson will get the social media superstar hooked to drugs.

Ye took to Instagram Wednesday (March 16) morning and shared a follower’s reply regarding the matter.

“The way Skete used Kim’s marital status [to] address Kanye was a sneak diss towards her & she didn’t even catch it,” the fan wrote in the screen-capped image. In the caption of Ye’s post, he wrote, “[I’m] really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months.”

While Davidson has publicly maintained that he doesn’t have an issue with hard drugs, he has reportedly dealt with mental health issues and sought treatment over the years. In a recent text exchange with Ye, Davidson allegedly offered to help the Chicago producer and businessman with some of the issues plaguing him at the moment.

We’re sharing the post below just for informational purposes and we expect that Ye will scrub the post as he’s routinely done since employing the social media network to address his divorce from Kardashian.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

—

Photo: Getty