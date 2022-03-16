Trump Confirms Mike Pence Won't Be His Running Mate If He Runs In 2024

If Donald Trump runs for president in 2024, it won’t be with Mike Pence as his running mate.

The former president confirmed this least surprising of all campaign rumors to the Washington Examiner in a Tuesday interview.

“I don’t think the people would accept it,” Trump said. “Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end.”

That “very important factor,” you may recall, is that Pence wouldn’t contest the 2020 election results during the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Pence, who was presiding over the certification in his capacity as Senate president, refused to object to the results, correctly pointing out that the Constitution doesn’t grant him that authority .

Besides the fact that Pence declined to nullify a presidential election and throw the nation into chaos on Trump’s behalf, there are some other reasons Trump might not want to have his onetime veep on his team should he attempt a comeback.

The former vice president has recently attempted to show he is his own man while setting up a possible presidential run himself.

Earlier this month, Pence went against his former boss and declared that “there is no room in this party for apologists” for Russian President Vladimir Putin ― who is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, and to whom Trump was plenty friendly before and during his time in office.

The Trump-Pence relationship might also be a bit frosty these days after Trump shrugged at the explicit death threats his vice president received during the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Any tension between the two men is probably only going to intensify: The former veep is working on two books, one about his life in conservative politics and one about his vice presidency.

“I’m sure it will tell stories previously untold,” an aide close to Pence recently told NBC News . “But it will also pull back the curtain on the many successes the Trump-Pence administration had, and his involvement in them.”

