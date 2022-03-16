ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump Confirms Mike Pence Won't Be His Running Mate If He Runs In 2024

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7YJc_0eh1tNqS00

If Donald Trump runs for president in 2024, it won’t be with Mike Pence as his running mate.

The former president confirmed this least surprising of all campaign rumors to the Washington Examiner in a Tuesday interview.

“I don’t think the people would accept it,” Trump said. “Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end.”

That “very important factor,” you may recall, is that Pence wouldn’t contest the 2020 election results during the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Pence, who was presiding over the certification in his capacity as Senate president, refused to object to the results, correctly pointing out that the Constitution doesn’t grant him that authority .

Besides the fact that Pence declined to nullify a presidential election and throw the nation into chaos on Trump’s behalf, there are some other reasons Trump might not want to have his onetime veep on his team should he attempt a comeback.

The former vice president has recently attempted to show he is his own man while setting up a possible presidential run himself.

Earlier this month, Pence went against his former boss and declared that “there is no room in this party for apologists” for Russian President Vladimir Putin ― who is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, and to whom Trump was plenty friendly before and during his time in office.

The Trump-Pence relationship might also be a bit frosty these days after Trump shrugged at the explicit death threats his vice president received during the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Any tension between the two men is probably only going to intensify: The former veep is working on two books, one about his life in conservative politics and one about his vice presidency.

“I’m sure it will tell stories previously untold,” an aide close to Pence recently told NBC News . “But it will also pull back the curtain on the many successes the Trump-Pence administration had, and his involvement in them.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1993

Shellie
2d ago

How can anyone that fired up an angry mob, and then sicked them on the capital building even be eligible to run for any government office, let alone the presidency. That guy needs to go away.

Reply(473)
645
Wanda Dunham
2d ago

ooo big baby!! I'm sure Pence wants no part of what you Represent...neither do American that's why we voted you out .in your own words your Fired !!!

Reply(71)
401
Arthur Finney
2d ago

Trump is not going to run for President again, because he's going to be in JAIL, or EXILED TO RUSSIA WHERE HE BELONGS..

Reply(68)
344
Related
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

The myth that won’t die: Why do Republicans keep insisting Michelle Obama could run in 2024?

At the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend, a straw poll speculated Democrats’ 2024 nominee. And in a peculiar twist, the leading candidate was not incumbent President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. Rather, CPAC attendees said that the leading candidates were former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, with Ms Clinton receiving 22 per cent and Ms Obama receiving 17 per cent of votes. Only 14 per cent of conservative attendees said Mr Biden would run.Similarly, Monica Crowley, a former Treasury Department official in the Trump administration, praised Ms Obama. “For all of these people who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Hillary Clinton is back, whether you like it or not — and Trump certainly doesn’t

Those suffering from shouty-septuagenarian burnout will be unhappy to hear that it’s 2016 all over again. Hillary Clinton is making speeches, and Donald Trump is insisting that she’s responsible for a political scandal that’s “bigger than Watergate”. In a tantrum that’s largely been ignored by the non-Fox media, the former president has insisted repeatedly that Clinton spied on his White House and tried to frame him as a Russian asset. “Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it’s a day that ends in Y,” Clinton tweeted in response to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Politics#Vice Presidency#The Washington Examiner#Electoral College#Senate#Veep#Russian
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

HuffPost

6K+
Followers
424
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy