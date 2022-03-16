Nonprofit director charged with indecent solicitation of a child

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Portsmouth man has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a lewd photograph from a 15-year-old juvenile.

Steven Peterson, 26, was arraigned Wednesday morning on a charge of indecent solicitation of a child, according to Portsmouth police.

Peterson was the executive director of Be Great for Nate, a nonprofit that works with local students to support their emotional wellbeing and prevent youth suicides. The organization said he’s since been terminated from all duties.

“We are currently working with Newport County Mental Health Services to provide any support you and your child need,” the nonprofit wrote in a statement. “Your child/children’s safety and mental health are our highest priorities.”

People in need of support are directed to call Emergency Services at (401) 846-1213.

Portsmouth Superintendent Tom Kenworthy said that while the nonprofit is not affiliated with the district’s schools, he’s aware that many students at the middle and high schools participate in the activities they sponsor.

“Our district mental health staff is working with each school to make sure students and families are aware that support and counseling services are available if needed,” Kenworthy wrote in a letter to parents.

Kenworthy said anyone who has questions or concerns related to this matter can contact him or their child’s principal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.