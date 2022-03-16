Meet Your Neighbor: Florence Library Manager Gloria Moreno

For those who love public libraries, the pandemic lockdown shut them out of a nurturing haven. Florence was no different.

For more than a year, the Florence Community Library was closed due to the coronavirus. Since patrons could no longer go to the library, the library figured out a way to get to patrons.

And it wasn’t all quiet in the library. Grants were sought, new initiatives were proposed, and different programs emerged catering to just about every member of the Florence community.

While she gives credit to her entire staff, Florence Library Manager Gloria Moreno played a leading part in many of the changes.

With the library now open, Moreno and her staff are ready to attract more visitors.

Did the pandemic closure yield any positive effects?

The library was awarded $23,637 from the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records [through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021]. With the grant funding we received, we’ve revamped a space within the library and transformed it into a Learning Hub focused on education and workforce development. The current programming is focused on helping patrons sharpen their computer skills via a “Computers 101” class, which takes place several times a month on Thursdays and Saturdays. Additionally, we are in the final phase of securing a partnership with Central Arizona College to bring GED classes in the evenings. Finally, our newest partnership will kick off this month with Arizona@Work alternating monthly Resume and Interview Prep workshops.

What opportunities did the lockdown bring?

The library was quickly able to adjust to national norms and offer Curbside Services. Patrons were able to swing through curbside to pick up items they had requested either online with the PCLD library app or over the phone with library staff. We extended our Wi-Fi hours and frequently attempted to communicate that while the library was closed, Wi-Fi could be reached as far as the first row of parking.

The lockdown also provided us the opportunity to think outside the box as it relates to programming. We offered our normal Summer Reading Program, modified to fit Curbside and partnered with the Pinal County Library District to provide special Storytimes via our Florence Library and Community Center Facebook page. Lastly, the lockdown brought the opportunity for library staff to revamp, declutter and reorganize.

Is there any new technology at the library?

A STEAM grant is providing approximately $18,000 worth of equipment. One new technology piece that has arrived is a CZUR Overhead Scanner. This technology scans books and documents by simply turning a page and creates flat scans from curved books and glossy prints can be scanned without glare. It will allow the user to scan their items to a USB drive. It is currently waiting to be assembled and integrated into the library’s computer system. A few other noteworthy technology pieces coming to the library include a Glowforge, which is a 3D laser printer, and a Circuit Maker 3 to join our Circuit Explore program.

What was the public's reaction when the library reopened?

There was great joy from patrons and staff alike when we were finally able to reopen our doors to the community. I am striving to make Florence Public Library the heart of the community and we were thrilled to see the smiling faces of the community once again. We have masks available for those that would like to utilize one, hand-sanitizing stations placed throughout the library, social distanced public computer terminals, and we frequently disinfect high-touch areas to make the facility as safe as possible.

What kinds of activities are now available to patrons of each age group?

For our youth, we currently offer a weekly family Storytime, rotating early release activities every Wednesday that include crafts, family movies, tech time and brick-n-blocks play. The library is currently attempting to kick off Teen Time and Tween Time, a bi-weekly program in which we plan to let the attendees lead the way in what they’d like to do or see happening at their library.

For adults, we currently offer … [a] monthly book club and through Arizona Humanities, FRANK Talks and AZ Speaks Humanities lectures. Frank Talks are community conversations that look to create thought-provoking discussion on issues facing our communities. AZ Speaks offers presentation on humanities topics.

What events does the public have to look forward to?

In April we have an Earth Day craft program, as well as celebrating Poem in Your Pocket Day. Also in April, we celebrate National Library Week with our annual bookmark contest. This year will be the 25th year the contest has taken place. Youth K-12 in the FUSD, ALA-Anthem South or homeschooled in the Florence community can enter the contest to create a bookmark that reflects this year’s theme, “Connect with Your Library.” The first-place winner will have their bookmark design professionally reproduced and distributed at the library.

How long have you worked at the library and what is your prior experience?

I have worked at Florence Community Library for a little over nine years. I have held multiple titles throughout that time, including library assistant, youth services librarian, adult services librarian and now the library manager. Concurrently, I received an associates at Central Arizona College, a Bachelor in Humanities from Northern Arizona University and a Master’s in Library and Information Science from the University of Arizona. I worked as a school library media center paraprofessional for three years before that. In total, I have worked in the library world for almost 13 years and have loved every minute of it.