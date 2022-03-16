ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United's List Of Top Five Managerial Candidates Revealed — Thomas Tuchel Among Those Named

By Soumyajit Roy
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Manchester United have reportedly narrowed down their shortlist of managerial candidates to five names, one of whom will take over as the permanent manager at Old Trafford from the next season.

The Premier League outfit currently are looking to appoint a permanent manager to take charge of the team from the new season, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left his role late into last year.

According to the Daily Mail , Thomas Tuchel is now one of the names on United's shortlist.

Tuchel's future at Chelsea has become uncertain after the club was sanctioned by the UK Government, and United have been alerted to his availability at the end of the season.

The German manager won several trophies at Stamford Bridge, including the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

The report adds that Spanish managers Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are also on United's shortlist of candidates.

Lopetegui, former Spain and Real Madrid manager, is currently the boss of Andalusian club Sevilla, where Anthony Martial coincidentally is on loan until the end of the current season.

Luis Enrique, on the other hand, is currently the head coach of the Spanish National Team, and his availability is said to be a doubt as his aim is to lead Spain in the upcoming Qatar World Cup later this year.

And this shortlist also includes the two long-term contenders for the job, Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino.

Ten Hag has been linked to the United job for quite some time now, and Pochettino links date back a couple of years when he was the manager of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The report further states that United are looking to narrow down their search now as it's claimed that their managerial hiring process is now entering an 'advanced stage'.

