ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs on 22 y/o Striker For Massive Summer Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMG45_0eh1sfiT00

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, with other clubs also reportedly monitoring the situation of the Swede.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, with other clubs also reportedly monitoring the situation of the Swede.

Isak had caught the eye of many during the Euros last year, as he helped Sweden in reaching the Round of 16 of the competition and he racked up a couple of assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22a7G0_0eh1sfiT00

IMAGO / kolbert-press

Spanish outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa ( via SportWitness ) claim today that while Liverpool are the club that are 'pushing' to sign the striker, both United and Arsenal are following his progress and are keeping tabs on him.

United have not launched any bid and have not held any talks and their interest is still at a very initial stage.

Isak currently has a €90m release clause and he has become one of the hottest young strikers in Europe over the last year or so.

United are set to lose Edinson Cavani as his contract expires and there are doubts about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Alexander Isak
Person
Thomas Tuchel
SkySports

Barcelona rekindle interest in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following reports of his discontent at Old Trafford. THE SUN. Erling Haaland would cost Manchester City an eye-watering £306m from Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Real Sociedad#Swede#Spanish#Noticias De Gipuzkoa#Arsenal#Manchester United 3 2#Tottenham Hotspur Watch#New England Patriots#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Sweden
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Aston Villa v Arsenal: match preview

Arsenal may be tired as they travel up to Birmingham but they should not be disheartened after a battling defeat to Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s side simply lack the strength in depth of the Reds and a striker who can finish their slick moves; Alexandre Lacazette would likely be Jürgen Klopp’s sixth best option in attack if he were to switch allegiances. Regardless Arsenal have a good chance to continue their mission to clinch fourth spot against Aston Villa. The high likelihood of Bukayo Saka bearing down on Ashley Young feels like an avenue to instant success as Lucas Digne looks set to miss out. Villa will also be disappointed if former Gunner Callum Chambers is out with a head injury as he has proved an instant hit for Steven Gerrard. A depleted defence may not be enough though as Arteta has made a lot of noise about Arsenal’s exhaustion and if he is not just blowing smoke then Philippe Coutinho’s magic could derail the manager’s best laid plans further. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

West Ham face Lyon and Rangers draw Braga in Europa League quarter-finals

West Ham will play Lyon and Rangers face Braga in the Europa League quarter-finals after avoiding the most daunting-looking opponents in Friday’s draw. Barcelona will take on Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig drew Atalanta in the other ties. The winners of the Barcelona-Frankfurt tie will face West Ham or Lyon in the semi-finals.
UEFA
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
265
Followers
295
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy