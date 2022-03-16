Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs on 22 y/o Striker For Massive Summer Transfer
Manchester United are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, with other clubs also reportedly monitoring the situation of the Swede.
Isak had caught the eye of many during the Euros last year, as he helped Sweden in reaching the Round of 16 of the competition and he racked up a couple of assists.
Spanish outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa ( via SportWitness ) claim today that while Liverpool are the club that are 'pushing' to sign the striker, both United and Arsenal are following his progress and are keeping tabs on him.
United have not launched any bid and have not held any talks and their interest is still at a very initial stage.
Isak currently has a €90m release clause and he has become one of the hottest young strikers in Europe over the last year or so.
United are set to lose Edinson Cavani as his contract expires and there are doubts about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.
