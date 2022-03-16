ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice reveals whether Melissa Gorga will be bridesmaid in wedding

By Caroline Blair
 1 day ago

Let’s hope Melissa Gorga isn’t near a tray of cheese cubes when she hears this.

Teresa Giudice revealed she will have eight bridesmaids at her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas, but her sister-in-law will not be one of them.

Andy Cohen asked the OG “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star on Tuesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” whether Gorga had made the cut, to which she quickly replied no.

“Don’t make a big deal. I mean, come on,” Giudice, 49, warned Cohen, 53, seemingly referring to her rocky past with Gorga , 42.

“Will this be news to her?” the host then asked.

“I guess so. I mean, hello! We’re on national TV,” Giudice responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgFDG_0eh1sdx100
Melissa Gorga didn’t make the cut for Teresa Giudice’s bridal party.Getty Images; teresagiudice/Inst

Giudice shared that she has started planning the wedding and is meeting with planner extraordinaire Preston Bailey. She said her nuptials will take place over the summer in New Jersey, although she was torn between there and Italy.

The Bravolebrity also teased that she had a vision of Cohen attending the wedding with his close friend Sarah Jessica Parker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1hSC_0eh1sdx100
Giudice was a bridesmaid in Gorga’s 2004 wedding.NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gorga — who had Giudice as a bridesmaid in her 2004 wedding to Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga — may not take the news too hard, as she previously admitted she was not expecting to be a part of the bridal party.

“Absolutely not!” Gorga, 42, told Hollywood Life in October 2021. “She has four daughters.”

Giudice did not specify Tuesday how her daughters or Ruelas’ two sons will be involved in the wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z687L_0eh1sdx100
As “RHONJ” viewers know, Gorga and Giudice have had a rocky relationship over the years.NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Giudice shares Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. The former couple finalized their divorce in September 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

Ruelas, who has sons Louie Jr. and Nicholas from a previous marriage, popped the question while vacationing in Greece in October.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
