Easley, SC

One dead after shooting in Easley SC

By Mike Ellis, Anderson Independent Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
 2 days ago
One person is dead after a Tuesday morning shooting in an Easley neighborhood.

Two people were shot, one survived, and two people have been charged, according to the Easley Police Department.

Julio Rojas, 28, was identified as the victim who died, according to a statement from the Pickens County Coroner's Office.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday homes near Eddie Avenue.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley is investigating along with officers, said Sgt. Ashley Anderson of the Easley Police Department.

Mike Ellis lives in Powdersville and tells South Carolina stories with a focus on Anderson County and Pickens County along with faith and investigations. He's always looking for the next story that people need to read, please send any tips or feedback to mellis@gannett.com

