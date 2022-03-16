ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Crush Wednesday: See Rosario Dawson Save America in HBO Max’s ‘DMZ’

By Maddy Casale
 1 day ago
St. Patrick’s Day may be tomorrow, but we’re already feeling lucky. Why? Because today is Woman Crush Wednesday, of course! So if you’re looking for a pot of gold, prepare yourself for the absolute treasure trove of talented women starring in the top titles premiering on your favorite streaming services this week. This week, though, we’re celebrating one wonderful woman in particular, an exceptional actress who has been killing it on screens big and small for nearly three decades now, and who only continues to put out a high-quality and diverse array of work with each new year. We’re beyond lucky to get to watch and be a fan of her, so be sure to show lots of love by giving it up for today’s WCW, the remarkable Rosario Dawson!

WHO’S THAT GAL: Rosario Dawson

WHY WE’RE CRUSHING: Dawson stars as Alma Ortega in upcoming HBO Max original title, DMZ, which premieres on the platform this Thursday, March 17th. The dystopian drama series is based on Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli’s comic book series of the same name, and revolves around Alma Ortega (Dawson), a New York City medic who becomes a symbol of hope in a future demilitarized version of Manhattan in the midst of trying to find her lost son during the Second American Civil War. With a concept this exciting (and slightly scary), it’s no surprise that the show is already generating plenty of buzz, and has recently been earning shoutouts and positive print from publications like Deadline, The AV Club, us here at Decider, and more.

Directed by Ava DuVernay and Ernest Dickerson, written by Roberto Patino, and featuring Dawson, Benjamin Bratt, Freddy Miyares, Hoon Lee, Jade Wu, Mamie Gummer, Agam Darshi, Rutina Wesley, and more, DMZ is overflowing with skill and awesomeness both in front of and behind the camera. Be sure to check out their work in this amazing new miniseries as soon as all four episodes premiere this week, only on HBO Max.

WHERE YOU’VE SEEN HER BEFORE: Dawson’s professional onscreen career began in 1995 at the young of age of 15, when she played Ruby in the controversial coming-of-age drama film Kids. She then spent the next several years appearing in other feature films like 1998 sports drama He Got Game, 1999 thriller drama Light It Up, 2000 romantic comedy Down to You, 2001 musical comedy Josie and the Pussycats, 2001 comedy drama Sidewalks Of New York, and 2002 sci-fi action comedy Men in Black II before making her first foray into television in 2003, when she appeared in an episode of Punk’d. From there, Dawson continued to rack up a varied array of credits on both film and TV, acting in movies like 2003 buddy action movie The Rundown, 2004 historical drama Alexander, 2005 neo-noir crime anthology Sin City, 2005 musical drama Rent, 2006 comedy Clerks II, 2008 action thriller Eagle Eye, 2008 drama Seven Pounds, 2010 action fantasy Percy Jackson And The Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and 2010 action thriller Unstoppable, as well as in shows like Robot Chicken, Gemini Division, Saturday Night Live, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Over the past decade, Dawson has only continued to build upon her extensive and impressive body of work, working on films like 2011 romantic comedy Zookeeper, 2013 biopic César Chávez, 2014 action crime anthology Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, 2017 animated superhero comedy The Lego Batman Movie, 2017 coming-of-age comedy drama Krystal, and 2018 surrealist comedy drama Sorry to Bother You, in addition to earning recurring roles on TV series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, Jane the Virgin, and Elena of Avalor. Most recently, Dawson has done notable work acting in films like 2018 romantic comedy Someone Great, 2019 buddy comedy Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, 2019 post-apocalyptic comedy Zombieland: Double Tap, 2020 drama The Water Man, and 2021 sports comedy Space Jam: A New Legacy, in addition to appearing in shows like The Last Kids on Earth, Briarpatch, The Mandalorian, Young Rock, Dopesick, and The Book of Boba Fett. And believe it or not, these titles are only scratching the surface of all of the incredible work that Dawson has accomplished throughout the duration of her outstanding career. Indeed, she’s already done so much, but shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, and we sure are grateful! Here’s to all of the roles we know and love Dawson for inhabiting thus far, and here’s to the many more iconic performances she’s sure to deliver in the years to come!

WHERE YOU’LL SEE HER AGAIN: Luckily, you won’t have to wait much longer to see more from Dawson, since she already has four different projects currently in the works to come out within the next few years. Look forward to seeing the actress in films like comedy Clerks III, family-horror Haunted Mansion, and thriller Speed of Light, in addition to catching her reprise her work as iconic Star Wars franchise jedi Ahsoka Tano in upcoming Disney+ original series Ashoka. These titles also features stars like Kevin Smith, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, Hayden Christensen, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in addition to Dawson, so there’s a lot to look forward to in all of these movies and series from everyone involved!

For even more from Dawson in the meantime, be sure to follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, so that you never miss a moment from your world-famous WCW!

Cinema Blend

The Mandalorian's Rosario Dawson Reacts To Shade-Throwing Ahsoka Tano Meme

Fans were quite excited when it was announced that Rosario Dawson would be playing the live-action Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars TV. A lot of people had suggested exactly that piece of casting before it actually happened. But that doesn’t mean those fans aren’t willing to poke a little fun at Ahsoka. A new Ahsoka-focused meme has gone viral but Rosario Dawson is in on the joke.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘DMZ’ Trailer: Ava DuVernay’s New DC Comics’ Mini-Series Starring Rosario Dawson Debuts March 17 On HBO Max

Can anyone find hope among total desolation? One woman is on a quest to restore hers in DC’s “DMZ.” The limited series from producer and director Ava DuVernay brings to life the popular comic. For DuVernay, it acts as yet another crucial step into the already crowded streaming market. She’s pairing with “Westworld” executive producer Robert Patino to share this dystopian tale.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

TVLine Items: HBO Max's DMZ Trailer, Gotham Knights Casting and More

Rosario Dawson is on a desperate search in the first trailer for HBO Max’s DMZ, an adaptation of the DC comic book series by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli. Premiering with all four episodes on Thursday, March 17, the series is set during a second American civil war that leaves Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Dawson (Marvel’s Luke Cage) stars as fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega, who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost at the war’s onset. Meanwhile, Parco Delgado (Star’s Benjamin Bratt), the popular and deadly leader of a powerful gang in the DMZ, wants to rule this new world — and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome.
TV SERIES
WJLA

Ava DuVernay and Roberto Patino talk futuristic HBO Max series, "DMZ"

7NewsDC — When you see Ava DuVernay is attached to a project, you know you're in for a treat. And this Thursday the Oscar nominee's latest series is headed to HBO Max. It's called "DMZ" and is described as a harrowing futuristic drama. Ava, who produces and directs the series, joined us alongside acclaimed writer and producer Roberto Patino.
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

How to watch Rosario Dawson in ‘DMZ’ DC Comics series: Streaming info, release date

“DMZ” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, March 17. The DC Comics mini-series explores “the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan as one woman navigates a demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son,” according to the streaming service. Rosario Dawson stars as Alma Ortega, the series protagonist, who was separated from her son during a city evacuation and will fight her way back to him one enemy at a time.
TV SERIES
Polygon

HBO Max’s DMZ is too good of an idea to abandon like this

DMZ bears the unfortunate distinction of suffering from one of the most severe pandemic disruptions on a show that’s made it to air. Originally planned as a proper ongoing series for HBO Max, the series halted production in March 2020 after filming the pilot, resuming in late 2021 as a four-episode miniseries. According to showrunner Roberto Patino, this lead to DMZ becoming a smaller, more personal story. Under these constraints, it’s miraculous that DMZ has arrived with a focused, coherent story to tell. It’s just not a particularly satisfying one.
TV SERIES
‘Central Park’ Turns Double Dutch into Art in This Exclusive Clip

This week, Central Park is bringing back double dutch. Ahead of the premiere of “Celeste We Forget”, Decider has your exclusive first look at the latest episode in Season 2. And if you thought Owen’s (Leslie Odom Jr.) lyrics were slick when he had both feet on the ground, just wait until you hear them mid-jump. All that Owen wants to do in “Celeste We Forget” is take his family to see the rare blooming of the corpse flower. But when his mom Celeste, voiced by Black-Ish‘s Jenifer Lewis, drops in for a surprise visit, all of Owen’s careful plans are...
VISUAL ART
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
