Who exactly owns the Unitarian Universalist church in Castine? That’s the question that the town is hoping to answer this spring after more than 100 years of ambiguity. One of the oldest houses of worship in eastern Maine, the church in the seaside community has long been assumed to be owned by the local congregation but town and church officials recently found there is nothing in writing to prove that. That’s why locals will vote at their May town meeting on an article that would legally codify that the property does, in fact, belong to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine.

3 DAYS AGO