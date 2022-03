WWE has reportedly decided on their long-awaited Premium Live Event in the UK. As we’ve noted, a WWE special event has been rumored for the UK for years now, and there was talk in the fall of 2021 about possibly holding the 2022 SummerSlam event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, but there was also talk of WWE potentially running other UK venues in September. This seemed to be confirmed when WWE announced a Premium Live Event for Sunday, September 4, with location and name to be announced later.

