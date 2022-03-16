ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin Police Officer Rick Hirshey goes home from hospital to continue recovery

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3okk_0eh1qnhr00
JOPLIN POLICE DEPT, OFC RICK HIRSHEY RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL. VIDEO SCREENSHOT COURTESY JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT.

JOPLIN, Mo. – With the fanfare of a hero Joplin Police Officer Rick Hirshey was released from Freeman Hospital West just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ofc Hirshey has been hospitalized since March 8 when he suffered a gunshot wound to the face in an exchange of gunfire with a now-deceased subject at 9th and Connecticut.

Upon arrival to the area that afternoon, in the midst of gunfire, Hirshey used his patrol car to block the subject from driving away in a van he was attempting to steal.

“At a time when there is great sorrow and sadness, God gave us a reason to celebrate and be joyful. This morning, Officer Rick Hirshey was officially released from the hospital and given a HERO send off. We are so thankful to all of the Freeman Health System doctors, nurses, administrative staff, and all other employees who took such great care of our officers and personnel over the last week. We thank you so much and are forever grateful. Officer Hirshey still has a long recovery period so please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.” – JOPLIN POLICE DEPT

Ofc Hirshey retired from JPD in 2021 however returned to assist as there is a shortage of officers.

The Fraternal Order of Police for Joplin have a GO FUND ME that is working directly with the three officers families that are involved. Donations can also be made in person at the Joplin Police Dept if you prefer to avoid GFM fees. Drop them off regular business hours M-F at 303 E 3rd, Joplin.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
State
Connecticut State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Last Call 222, Cpl Ben Cooper, E.O.W.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Last Radio Call is a funerary tradition used by some Police Agencies and Fire Fighters in the United States of America. The police radio operator calls to the deceased officer, as if to contact them. Tuesday following the funeral service of Cpl Ben Cooper, before...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeman Hospital#Jpd#The Joplin Police Dept#Gfm
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Community gathers for Cpl Ben Cooper’s funeral, on-line auction underway for Joplin PD families, and Coffeyville police search for shooting suspect

JOPLIN, Mo. – Friends, family, fellow first responders and the community gathered Tuesday for Corporal Ben Cooper’s funeral service. Following the service inside, a ceremony was held outside which included taps, bagpipes, and a helicopter fly-over. Members of the community and the 4-state area gathered along Main Street from 3rd to 19th street for the procession. Watch the full story about Corporal Cooper’s funeral here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Riverton, Kan. woman arrested on allegations of drug possession

GALENA, Kan. — Late Thursday evening Galena Police performed a stop on a Chevrolet Blazer for a traffic violation. “After contacting the driver, the officer was able to establish probable cause to search the vehicle,” Galena Police Dept states in a release of information. “During a search of the vehicle, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located.”
RIVERTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

“We will miss you Coop!” — Joplin Police Dept

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release a statement late Tuesday evening following services for Fallen Officer, Cpl Ben Cooper. “There are no word that can express the gratitude we have for everyone who took part in honoring Corporal Ben Cooper and his family today. We are so thankful to serve such an amazing community. It was such a...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy