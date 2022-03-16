Joplin Police Officer Rick Hirshey goes home from hospital to continue recovery

JOPLIN POLICE DEPT, OFC RICK HIRSHEY RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL. VIDEO SCREENSHOT COURTESY JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT.

JOPLIN, Mo. – With the fanfare of a hero Joplin Police Officer Rick Hirshey was released from Freeman Hospital West just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ofc Hirshey has been hospitalized since March 8 when he suffered a gunshot wound to the face in an exchange of gunfire with a now-deceased subject at 9th and Connecticut.

Upon arrival to the area that afternoon, in the midst of gunfire, Hirshey used his patrol car to block the subject from driving away in a van he was attempting to steal.

“At a time when there is great sorrow and sadness, God gave us a reason to celebrate and be joyful. This morning, Officer Rick Hirshey was officially released from the hospital and given a HERO send off. We are so thankful to all of the Freeman Health System doctors, nurses, administrative staff, and all other employees who took such great care of our officers and personnel over the last week. We thank you so much and are forever grateful. Officer Hirshey still has a long recovery period so please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.” – JOPLIN POLICE DEPT

Ofc Hirshey retired from JPD in 2021 however returned to assist as there is a shortage of officers.

The Fraternal Order of Police for Joplin have a GO FUND ME that is working directly with the three officers families that are involved. Donations can also be made in person at the Joplin Police Dept if you prefer to avoid GFM fees. Drop them off regular business hours M-F at 303 E 3rd, Joplin.

