The Michigan Wolverines are one of the first teams in the NCAA Tournament through to the second round after a thrilling victory over Colorado State on Thursday afternoon, but it was by no means easy. The Wolverines trailed by as many as 15 at one point, but as head coach Juwan Howard pointed out, his squad got back to the basics and focused on where they thrived the most all year: In the paint.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO