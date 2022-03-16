ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ESPN's New Joe Buck-Troy Aikman Booth Will Reportedly Cost $165 Million Over the Next Five Years

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

Today, ESPN announced the biggest move in recent history for the company: the signing of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. We've known about the moves for a while now, but nothing is official until the PR release gets sent out, and on Wednesday, it came. Per ESPN:

ESPN has signed acclaimed play-by-play commentator Joe Buck and leading football analyst Troy Aikman to multi-year deals, as the NFL’s longest current booth pairing and Pro Football Hall of Fame members will become the new voices of Monday Night Football.

As part of the agreement, Buck and Aikman will both contribute content to ESPN+, with more details to be announced at a later date.

As we've detailed on this here website, it's an industry-shaking move. Buck and Aikman were the top FOX pairing for over a decade, while ESPN has shuffled through MNF booths over the last five years trying to find the right combination. Now FOX has to find replacements for their No. 1 booth along with a new World Series announcer and ESPN has a long-term booth they can build around for the next five years.

But, just as in sports, springing for the brand name requires cash. Lots of it. Acquiring Buck and Aikman was no different. On Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Aikman's deal will pay out $90 million over the course of five years.

On Wednesday, Marchand also reported on Buck's deal: a $75 million agreement for five years. Per the New York Post:

On Wednesday, ESPN officially announced that Buck and Aikman have left Fox for “Monday Night Football.” Aikman, according to sources, has signed a five-year, $90 million contract, tying CBS’ Tony Romo for the largest yearly NFL TV salary, while Buck has inked a five-year deal for $75 million.

Put all together, ESPN reportedly shelled out a cool $165 million to steal the two from FOX. Aikman was a restricted free agent of sorts who, in retrospect, was likely to leave FOX this offseason regardless of ESPN's involvement. And it seems Buck was spurred to action by the departure of his longtime partner with his own contract set to expire in 2023. The Worldwide Leader saw its opportunity and took it, sparing no cost in the process.

Will it be worth it? It's hard to say. Over $160 million for two individuals is a lot of dough. Aikman is making as much money as Tony Romo annually and Buck is now the highest-paid PBP announcer we know of. The previous group of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese didn't have nearly the same level of name recognition but still helped deliver a stellar year ratings-wise in 2021 for MNF.

It is the cost of doing business with football, though. The revenue ESPN will generate thanks to Buck and Aikman's presence will likely pay for their salaries sooner rather than later. It also helps further legitimize the four-letter network in the eyes of the NFL. They hold the MNF rights now, and when deals are up for renegotiation later this decade, the league knows ESPN is willing to invest huge amounts of dough into their product. Buck and Aikman help both now and later, even if they leave once their contracts are up.

It's a turning point for ESPN. The network hopes Buck and Aikman will take Monday Night Football to a completely different level. That's why they're shelling out as much money as they are. Time will tell if the investment is justified.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Three Landing Spots For Erin Andrews If She Leaves Fox

The last few weeks have been absolutely crazy in the sports media world due to NFL broadcasters hitting free agency and potentially changing networks. The next up on that list might be Erin Andrews, whose contract is about to be up according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. As...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Seahawks Had No Choice But to Trade Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks have put the Russell Wilson Era in their rearview mirror. After a year of speculation, Seattle finally traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a large package of picks and players. Given the deteriorating situation with Wilson, the Seahawks had no choice but to trade him. Wilson...
NFL
The Big Lead

Chris Mortensen: Browns Want 'An Adult' at Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are breaking up. It seems the Browns will be moving on from Mayfield regardless of whether or not the they can swing a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Wednesday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen revealed a lot in a short segment during an NFL free agency special.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Levy
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Louis Riddick
Person
Tony Romo
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#American Football#Pr#Mnf#The New York Post
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Big Lead

Aaron Donald Didn't Expect or Want Rodney Harrison to Report Details of 'Personal' Meeting

Aaron Donald, undeniably one of the most ferocious defensive players to play in the NFL, found an extra gear when it mattered during Super Bowl LVI and the Los Angeles Rams emerged as world champions because of it. His late-game pass-rushing heroics came mere hours after NBC's Rodney Harrison shocked a massive audience during pregame coverage by reporting that Donald was considering retirement should he capture the Lombardi.
NFL
The Big Lead

First Look at Russell Wilson in a Broncos Jersey Raises Some Red Flags

We all knew Russell Wilson was likely to leave Seattle eventually but news of his trade to the Denver Broncos still landed with great impact. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who appears to have plenty left in the tank, gets a stable of playmaking wide receivers and joins a division now stocked to the gills with talent under center.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Nick Wright: Lakers Dead, Died a Miserable Death

The Los Angeles Lakers have been remarkably consistent in their ability to fall short of any reasonable expectations this season and last night was yet another shining example of the hellish existence LeBron James has invited every geriatric millennial to share. All of the shows will be all over the disaster against the lowly Houston Rockets, which featured James passing up a look at the victory in favor of Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook missing a bunny at the rack to perhaps officially eliminate the Lakers from having any hope. Because First Things First is, by definition, first, Nick Wright was able to blaze the trail for today's discourse. And he held nothing back.
NBA
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Is Trending Following The Troy Aikman Announcement

On Wednesday morning, ESPN officially announced Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as their Monday Night Football broadcasting team for the foreseeable future. Aiman will reportedly make over $18 million per season calling games. Of course, that immediately had fans bringing up Tony Romo, who was previously the highest-paid color analyst.
NFL
Beaumont Enterprise

Buck, Aikman going from Fox to ESPN's 'Monday Night' booth

On the first day of the new league year, one of the NFL's top broadcasting teams is moving from Fox to ESPN. ESPN announced on Wednesday a move that has been in the works for nearly a month — Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be broadcasting “Monday Night Football.”
NFL
The Big Lead

Aaron Rodgers Can't Be Happy the Packers Traded Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers just committed to the Green Bay Packers for three more years, and less than a week later the franchise sent away his top target. On Thursday, the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first-round pick and possibly more. Rodgers can't be happy about this development.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Salary Details Revealed: NFL World Reacts

From FOX to ESPN, longtime partners Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are crossing over to “Monday Night Football” in an attempt to save what was once the most popular night in sports. According to Front Office Sports, Aikman’s deal is a reported five-year, $90 million contract. Which will...
NFL
The Big Lead

Five First-Round March Madness Upset Picks

March Madness has arrived and the most important part of filling out a bracket or placing bets is picking upsets. Is there skill or luck in picking the right mid-major or underachieving power school to make a run? Probably a little of both. With that in mind here are five first-round matchups where an underdog could pull off the upset. Odds via WynnBet.
BASKETBALL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy