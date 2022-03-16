ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

For aspiring supervillains - world domination is just A LOT of scientific expertise and gadgetry away

wamc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor and award-winning comics writer Ryan North will tell us about his new book: "How to Take Over the World: Practical Schemes and Scientific Solutions for...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

How to become a world-dominating supervillain for a measly $55 billion

Are you a fan of superhero comics who identifies more with the Big Bad? Do you dream of riding around on your own cloned dinosaur and kicking back after a long day's evil-doing in your floating, secret supervillain base? Good news: Ryan North has you covered. He's the author of a new book called How to Take Over the World: Practical Schemes and Scientific Solutions for the Aspiring Supervillain, and there's frankly nobody better qualified to guide the reader through a step-by-step process toward world domination.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

Beauty Entrepreneur Tova Borgnine Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Pioneering beauty entrepreneur Tova Borgnine, 80, died Feb. 26. Her passing was announced on Borgnine’s social media accounts. The cause of death is not known at this time.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Remembering the People We Lost in 2021 “With a halo of heaven, she captured our hearts, minds and senses giving us a signature that shared our beauty,” read the statement. “With an eye for detail and design her jewelry brought sparkle to each and every day. With her stories, we took a journey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Phys.org

New, clearest evidence yet that humans are a dominant force driving evolution

Humans reshape the environments where they live, with cities being among the most profoundly transformed environments on Earth. New research now shows that these urban environments are altering the way life evolves. A ground-breaking study led by evolutionary biologists at U of T Mississauga (UTM) examines whether parallel evolution is...
WILDLIFE
protocol.com

Disney+ will launch an ad-supported tier in its quest for world domination

Disney+ will soon offer a cheaper subscription, but you'll have to sit through ads. Disney on Friday announced that it will introduce an ad-supported tier toward the end of this year in the U.S., with plans to roll out the new plan internationally in 2023. The company didn't say how much the new tier would cost, though it will presumably be cheaper than the $7.99/month premium subscription.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan North
Science Focus

The bio-inspired robots going undercover to study animal behaviour

From cockroaches to peregrine falcons, researchers are getting a closer look at the lives of animals by sending robot creatures undercover. Take a look at some of these biobots that are pushing the limits of engineering. Bat robot, USA. Bat flight is fiendishly complex, requiring a system of muscles, bones...
ENGINEERING
Washington Examiner

Can technology really die?

No, After Yang is not about the state of New York City after the failed mayoral campaign of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang — though, like the forward-thinking math rhapsodist politician, After Yang does have some thought-provoking technology-driven ideas about the future and is built on an Asian American character. After Yang is a Showtime film, also available in select theaters and on Amazon Prime through its Showtime add-on, about a not particularly tight-knit family and the very human-looking robot that was one of the few things holding it together and their somber search for a way to revive the robot, as well as the husband, wife, and daughter’s relationships with one another, when the robot suddenly stops functioning.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

I'm officially creeped out by this AI face app

Life is pretty bizarre at the minute, what with the rise of the metaverse, cryptocurrencies, deep fakes, NFTs and all. With those in mind, this obscure AI tool probably won't seem too out of the ordinary to a lot of people – but it's still creeping us out. MyHeritage...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supervillains#Science And Technology#World Domination#Dc Comics#Marvel And Dc Comics
NME

How the creation tools in ‘Dreams’ have forged an entire music scene

Music scenes can pop up anywhere, be it a hub-like venue in your local town or by finding your community in an online space like Tumblr or Twitch. Though a physical or virtual space can be the genesis of a band, collaboration or scene, it’s rarely able to become the entire existence of the project – until Dreams, that is.
VIDEO GAMES
CNBC

The CEO of the Middle East's first female-led podcast network on a new generation of Arab storytelling

Hebah Fisher is the co-founder and CEO of the first VC-backed and female-led podcast platform network in the Middle East: Kerning Cultures Network. The Egyptian-American entrepreneur opens up about the company's grassroots origins, the challenges her team faced raising venture capital, and how the platform's nuanced and balanced storytelling is providing a new portal of digital content for curious young listeners across the region and around the world.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

Neurorack Deep AI-based synthesizer built using a Jetson Nano

Developers from the Artificial Creative Intelligence and Data Science (ACIDS) group, based at the IRCAM Laboratory in Paris, France have created a unique Neurorack Deep AI-based synthesizer. Using an NVIDIA Jetson Nano mini PC the team created the project which combines the power of deep generative models with the compactness of a Eurorack machine. Check out the video below to learn more about the synthesizer project.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
TheConversationCanada

The cultural sector needs support in order to benefit from a digital remake

The COVID-19 crisis has dealt a massive blow to the cultural and creative sectors in Canada and around the world. The impact was broad and deep. In 2020, museums were closed for an average of more than 155 days, and in 2021, many of them had to shut their doors again, resulting in a 70 per cent drop in attendance. The film industry, which relies heavily on box office revenue, has seen most theatrical releases cancelled or delayed. The crisis shook the book publishing industry, putting smaller publishers at risk and delaying the launch of several new books and literary works....
ENTERTAINMENT
The Next Web

How an AI brain with only one neuron could surpass humans

A multi-disciplinary team of researchers from Technische Universität Berlin recently created a neural ‘network’ that could one day surpass human brain power with a single neuron. Our brains have approximately 86 billion neurons. Combined, they make up one of the most advanced organic neural networks known to...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Stackable 'holobricks' can make giant 3D images

Researchers have developed a new method to display highly realistic holographic images using 'holobricks' that can be stacked together to generate large-scale holograms. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge and Disney Research, developed a holobrick proof-of-concept, which can tile holograms together to form a large seamless 3-D image. This is the first time this technology has been demonstrated and opens the door for scalable holographic 3-D displays. The results are reported in the journal Light: Science & Applications.
COMPUTERS
Secret Chicago

The World’s Largest Display Of LEGO Art Is Now On Show At The Museum Of Science And Industry

Discover more than one million LEGO bricks transformed into more than 100 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya. Despite its notoriety as a creative element, LEGO is one of the last things that you’d expect a critical acclaimed global touring exhibition to involve. But now, thanks to lawyer turned award-winning artist, Nathan Sawaya , guests can enjoy some of the world’s most famous works of art reproduced using thousands of those world-famous tiny bricks.
CHICAGO, IL
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy