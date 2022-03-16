For aspiring supervillains - world domination is just A LOT of scientific expertise and gadgetry away

No, After Yang is not about the state of New York City after the failed mayoral campaign of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang — though, like the forward-thinking math rhapsodist politician, After Yang does have some thought-provoking technology-driven ideas about the future and is built on an Asian American character. After Yang is a Showtime film, also available in select theaters and on Amazon Prime through its Showtime add-on, about a not particularly tight-knit family and the very human-looking robot that was one of the few things holding it together and their somber search for a way to revive the robot, as well as the husband, wife, and daughter’s relationships with one another, when the robot suddenly stops functioning.

