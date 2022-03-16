ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Audi driver flees after smashing into learner’s car in terrifying crash caught on CCTV

By Matthew Lodge For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

This is the moment an Audi ploughed into the back of a learner driver at high speed in a horrifying crash, before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the Audi come 'flying' over a hill in Stourbridge, West Midlands, last night before hitting a red VW waiting to turn right.

The collision left the man driving the red car, which was carrying L-plates, needing hospital treatment, while the driver of the Audi is still at large after running away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzRzI_0eh1pIZf00
The crash took place while the learner driver, in the red car, was waiting to turn right in Camp Hill, Stourbridge, last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMaHA_0eh1pIZf00
The force of the crash sent the red car spinning, while the Audi continued straight ahead and smashed into a low fence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hip5m_0eh1pIZf00
The driver of the Audi got of the car straight away and ran away down a side street

Dramatic CCTV footage shows the learner driver waiting to turn right on the town's Camp Hill at around 6.05pm.

Suddenly the silver Audi speeds up behind him and smashes into the red car, sending it spinning into a van in the process.

The red car is left facing in the opposite direction with severe damage to its back end.

The Audi carries on forward, smashing into a low fence and demolishing a road sign and street furniture before coming to a stop.

The driver immediately gets out of the crumpled car and runs down a side street, with a member of the public apparently in pursuit.

Other bystanders rush to help the driver of the learner vehicle.

One witness, who did not want to to be named, said: 'The little red car had done nothing wrong, they were just indicating to turn in at the time.

'The Audi driver then came flying over the bridge and tried to brake but by then it was too late and he just smashed into the back of the other car.

'A couple of people tried to run after him when he tried to leg it but I don't think they managed to catch up.

'It's incredible nobody was badly hurt, it could have been a lot worse. Both cars were a right mess.'

West Midlands Police said officers are still looking for the driver of the Audi, while the learner driver was taken to hospital 'with injuries not believed to be too serious'.

They said: 'The road was closed following the collision. The driver of one vehicle fled the scene.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYo7l_0eh1pIZf00
The Audi driver is still at large after fleeing the scene, with police yet to make an arrest in connection with the crash 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmWom_0eh1pIZf00
Members of the public ran to help the driver of the learner vehicle, who was taken to hospital after the crash

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: 'We were called at 6.15pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars at the junction of Bridge Street and Camp Hill in Wordsley, Stourbridge.

'Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.

'Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the first car.

'He was assessed at the scene and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious.

'He received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment. No further patients requires assessment.'

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson added: 'This was an RTC which involved two cars and a van which had been in a collision on a roadway.

'We sent an appliance from Brierley Hill and we sent another appliance from Haden Cross. Police and the ambulance service were on scene.

'We made both vehicles safe and one appliance left the scene at 7pm and the other at 8.26pm. We did not use any specialist equipment.

'We made the vehicles safe and they came to rest on all fours.'

