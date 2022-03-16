Joe Buck and Troy Aikman's move from Fox Sports to ESPN's Monday Night Football is official
ESPN announced that Buck and Aikman will become Monday Night Football's new announcing team,...www.primetimer.com
ESPN announced that Buck and Aikman will become Monday Night Football's new announcing team,...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 1