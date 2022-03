The Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort has opened a new cultural center as part of its ongoing $80 million renovation project. The A‘o Cultural Center will serve as the hub of the resort’s cultural programming, including hula and ukulele lessons, lei making, and a quarterly storytelling series that features canoe builders and navigators. As part of the revamp, the center now features a virtual educational art exhibit of the Hokulea, designed by Kari Kehau Noe.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO