Batman: The Knight #3 serves another fantastic issue that puts Bruce Wayne in the crosshairs of two dangerous individuals. The first is Henri Ducard, a mercenary/detective ex-colleague of cat burglar The Gray Shadow. The second is a serial killer called The Foundling who kills orphaned men in front of their families and keeps their teeth as a souvenir. Of course, the coolest part of the story is the cops have no idea who The Foundling is, but if Bruce and Henri Ducard can manage to work together, they just might have a shot at cracking the case.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO