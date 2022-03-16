ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Cuomo is demanding CNN to pay him $125 million in damages after his firing

“As a result of Turner’s indefensible choice to unceremoniously fire him, Cuomo has been damaged in countless ways,” Cuomo's attorneys wrote in their first arbitration...

Newly released emails show how deeply former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was involved in his brother Andrew Cuomo's "PR machine"

"At one point the emails show Chris Cuomo and the governor's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, working alone on a draft of a statement the governor would give responding to harassment allegations," reports Vice's Tim Marchman of the emails that were released through New York’s Freedom of Information Law. "They also show Chris Cuomo discussing how best to attack reporting by the New York Times that revealed the nursing-home COVID-19 death toll was far higher than the governor had said." Marchman adds: "The emails show in detail just how intimately Chris Cuomo was involved in crafting political messaging pushing back against Charlotte Bennett, a former Andrew Cuomo aide who said the governor sexually harassed her. They also show him strategizing about how the governor should respond to the scandal over the Cuomo administration’s efforts to cover up how many New Yorkers in nursing homes were dying of COVID."
Chris Cuomo's $125 million arbitration claim against CNN throws his "bestie" Don Lemon "under the bus" -- and Jake Tapper

Not only did Cuomo's arbitration filing Wednesday refer to former CNN president Jeff Zucker's transgressions with head of marketing Allison Gollust, but it also accuses Zucker of overlooking "major transgressions" by CNN stars Jake Tapper and Lemon, reports The Daily Beast, which notes that Cuomo and Lemon were once so close they co-hosted a podcast together. Cuomo's filing alleges Lemon breached CNN's ethical guidelines after former Empire star Jussie Smollett testified that Lemon personally warned him that Chicago police didn’t believe his false accusations of a hate crime. It appears that he and Cuomo are no longer pals, since Lemon denounced Cuomo for allegedly being behind Zucker's ouster. “Did you think about what message it sends to the journalists in this company and to the larger public, that someone can be found to break with those journalistic standards and then get paid handsomely for it?” Lemon was quoted as saying at a staff meeting. Cuomo's filing also His filing cited how Tapper faced no internal inquiry for privately suggesting that Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell run in a “safer” district instead of against incumbent Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA).
Chris Cuomo Is Going After CNN For A Ton Of Money After 'Smear Campaign,’ Ropes In Pal Don Lemon, Jake Tapper And More

Chris Cuomo, former reporter at CNN and brother of former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, was fired from the cable news channel in December of last year. Months later, the previous TV mainstay has filed arbitration paperwork against the network, arguing that his firing was not justified and that it was a “smear campaign” to destroy his name in the industry. He’s now asking the network for a whopping $125 million.
Chris Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo
Chris Cuomo Was Offered Rare Plasma Covid-19 Treatment While Thousands Of New Yorkers Were Dying From Virus

Chris Cuomo was reportedly offered a rare and experimental Covid-19 treatment when he contracted the virus at the height of the pandemic, and although the former CNN host ultimately declined the offer, many are wondering why the brother of then-Governor Andrew Cuomo was presented with the opportunity while thousands of other New Yorkers were dying from the virus every day.
Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin fully loses her patience with Fox’s Ukraine punditry

Among the many times in which punditry can go very wrong, few rank as high as wartime. And nothing demonstrates that better than some corners of Fox News right now. Tucker Carlson has spent years suggesting maybe Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad guy. Several of its hosts wagered that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was manufactured to distract from the Biden administration’s domestic political issues — right before Russia actually invaded. A number of its pundits and hosts have seen their statements on issues like sanctions contradicted by the network’s actual reporting on the situation.
Former governor Andrew Cuomo releases another TV commercial

(WIVB) – Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has released a new TV ad, which looks to be another campaign commercial. Local political experts told News 4 that at this point, it’s hard to tell if the former governor is. “Maybe he’s not going to run this year,...
There's more to American support of Ukraine than what Biden's telling us

President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a U.S. or NATO-led no-fly zone. It would be understandable, but a mistake, to think American support is limited to what we can see. Ukraine playing the role of David against Russia’s Goliath is impressive optics, but it’s not happening in a vacuum.
Second Fox News journalist killed in Ukraine

A freelance journalist working for Fox News was killed in an attack outside Kyiv on Monday, the network announced. The journalist is the second Fox News team member to be killed while covering the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Oleksandra Kuvshynova was killed near the capital city when the vehicle she...
Tucker Carlson’s Rejection of MAGA ‘Kraken’ Lawyer Actually Backfires on Fox News

In the past, Fox News lawyers have successfully argued in court that viewers literally should not believe what Tucker Carlson tells them. Therefore, it’s more than a little ironic that a judge this week cited a rare display of Carlson’s journalistic prudence to reject the network’s motion to dismiss a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit, adding that Fox News may have “purposefully ignored” its popular host’s efforts to substantiate claims made on its airwaves.
