Dynasty-era Islanders defenseman Jean Potvin has died at the age of 72.

Potvin was a member of Islanders Stanley Cup teams in 1980 and 1981.

He took home those cups alongside his brother - Islanders Hall of Famer Denis Potvin.

Jean Potvin became the team's radio color commentator as his playing career came to an end.

The Islanders and the NHL posted messages offering condolences to the Potvin family.