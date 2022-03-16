ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin are closing in on a deal to present all eight Oscar categories cut from the live ceremony

 2 days ago
Momoa and Brolin are expected to announce the winners of the original...

NBC Philadelphia

Jason Momoa Admits Separating From Lisa Bonet in the Public Eye Has Been ‘Hard'

Following their split, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet continue to put their family first. Nearly two months after announcing their breakup, the "Aquaman" star brought their two children -- Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13 -- to the March 1 premiere of "The Batman" in New York to support Zoë Kravitz. And let's just say, Momoa couldn't have been prouder of his stepdaughter for her role as Catwoman.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Worried Pete Davidson Will Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

Kanye “Ye” West didn’t hold back about his true feelings on ex Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in an explosive new Instagram rant. "I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids' mom hooked on drugs. He's in rehab every [two] months," the rapper, 44, who shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, 41, alleged in the caption of his post on March 16.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
CELEBRITIES
Boston Globe

Which actor played Batman best? The votes are in, and we have a winner.

The new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves is now in theaters, and leading up to its premiere, we asked readers to consider the many actors who’ve donned the cape and cowl (or voiced the animated character) over the years. The Globe’s Love Letters columnist...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Collider

When Is 'The Batman' on HBO Max?

2022 promises to be a great year for superhero fans and The Batman is a huge part of that. The first live-action Batman movie since Justice League, The Batman has a lot of expectations and hopes riding on it. Introducing Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, the film takes a look at Batman's early days in Gotham, with an ensemble cast playing important allies and enemies.
MOVIES
Variety

Jane Campion Speaks Out Against Oscars Broadcast Category Cuts: ‘I Would Have Included Design’

Click here to read the full article. Jane Campion has become the second filmmaker to speak out publicly about the Academy’s decision to pre-record eight craft categories and present them during the live telecast. Campion was bestowed with the Cinematic Imagery Award during the ADG Awards Saturday evening, celebrating outstanding production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos. The Oscar-nominated director delivered a speech via video, saying, “I want to take this moment to express particularly how important production designers [are] to create any good film. I don’t know what their reasons were, it’s hard for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Ellen DeGeneres Show sets May 26 finale date

Ellen DeGeneres will wrap up 19 seasons of her hit daytime talk show on Thursday, May 26. In the weeks before the finale, DeGeneres will welcome back some of her favorite guests, including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian. DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, will also appear. After May 26, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will continue to run on affiliate stations throughout the summer with guest hosts, compilation shows and repeats. DeGeneres is ending her show two years after reports of a toxic workplace led to an internal investigation and the firing of several of her key people. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reports that, behind the scenes, DeGeneres is handing out employees and crew members bonuses based on years of service. Additionally, Warner Bros. TV and Telepictures will extend their healthcare for six months and provide access to resume building and networking workshops and free one-year memberships to LinkedIn Learning.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Regina Hall On Co-Hosting The Oscars, Category Controversy & Plans To “Roast A Couple Of People Here And There”

Click here to read the full article. “It’s really trying to bring the show together, to keep the show moving, so that people are entertained.” That’s part of Regina Hall and her co-hosts m.o. this year in hosting the Oscar ceremony; the actress speaking with Deadline at our SXSW studio in Austin, TX. Hall made a pitstop at SXSW during her busy March to promote her new horror movie, Master, which hits Prime Video and select theaters this Friday. The Mariama Diallo directed movie made its world premiere at Sundance. Talking about the challenges in hosting the Oscars on March 27, Hall expounds, that...
AUSTIN, TX
Primetimer

A Ten Year-Old Ben Affleck Made His Screen Debut on This PBS Series

The humble beginnings of A-List actors can be a fascinating journey through guest starring roles on big hits — like Tom Hanks on The Love Boat — or starring roles in out-of-the-way experiments — like Renee Zellweger on Showtime's Rebel Highway. But few trips on the wayback machine are as fascinating as when you uncover a childhood performance of a future star. Some actors, like Jodie Foster, have been with us since childhood and never left, growing up on camera all the while. Others — like Natasha Lyonne — popped up as a kid in some commercials before eventually emerging years later as a full-fledged adult. Not Ben Affleck, though. You couldn't stretch the definition of the term enough to call him a child star, but he did act in his childhood. The earliest and most curious role of the Early Affleck era was definitely the educational program The Voyage of the Mimi, and luckily the show is available to stream on YouTube to satisfy all of our Affleckian curiosities.
TV & VIDEOS
