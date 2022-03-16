ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge Wants to Review Investigation Tactics in Bannon Case

By Jose Pagliery
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Federal prosecutors going after Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress revealed on Wednesday that they sought no approval from higher-ranking Justice Department officials before they took the unusual move to spy on his lawyer—in addition to erroneously targeting a number of other Americans with similar names. That action...

Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Fox News Won’t Be Getting Out of a $2.7 Billion Lawsuit Over Its Rigged Voting Machine Claims

An election technology company suing Fox News for airing false claims about its role in the 2020 election notched a win yesterday, as a New York judge said much of Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation case against the network can proceed. There is “substantial basis” for the claim “that, at a minimum, Fox News turned a blind eye to a litany of outrageous claims about [Smartmatic], unprecedented in the history of American elections, so inherently improbable that it evinced a reckless disregard for the truth,” Judge David Cohen wrote in a 61-page ruling.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Department Of Justice#Appellate Court#Congress#Americans#The Justice Department#Yahoo#Doj
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Reporter Lost Part of His Leg in Ukraine Attack, Authorities Say

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall had to have part of his leg amputated after he and his colleagues came under fire while reporting on the war in Ukraine, authorities said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, shared the news on Telegram on Tuesday, a day after Fox News confirmed Hall had been hospitalized after the vehicle he was traveling in with colleagues was struck by fire outside Kyiv. Hall’s colleague, Pierre Zakrevsky, was killed, along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova. Gerashchenko said that while Hall survived, “doctors had to amputate” the lower part of his leg. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said Hall lost part of his leg after Russian troops fired at him and his crew. Earlier this week, acclaimed documentary filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was also killed while working in Ukraine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
