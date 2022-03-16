ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ellen DeGeneres Show sets May 26 finale date

 2 days ago
Ellen DeGeneres will wrap up 19 seasons of her hit daytime talk show on Thursday, May 26. In the weeks before the finale, DeGeneres will welcome back some of her favorite guests, including Michelle Obama,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain displays endless legs in tiny feathered dress – fans go wild!

Shania Twain has served up yet another stunning look on Instagram. The 56-year-old country singer completely defied her years in her latest age-defying post, in which she rocked a tiny feathered dress and statement cowboy boots. WATCH: Shania Twain opens up about rarely-seen son Eja. The snapshot was captured while...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Star and Rapper Confirm That They're Dating

Rapper Aitch and influencer Amelia Dimoldenberg have confirmed that they are dating. Aitch has been teasing the revelation of his real-life girlfriend to fans on social media for weeks now, but many were surprised to see that it was Dimoldenberg. The two have now appeared together on Instagram and TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Brother Tommy Shares Rare Photo Of Ailing Host, Insists She 'Will Pull Through This Fog' After TV Show Cancellation

Wendy Williams' brother posted a rare family photo to update fans on how the ailing TV host has been doing. Wendy, 57, has been sidelined from her talk show for months after dealing with an onslaught of health woes, and it was recently announced that The Wendy Williams Show will officially be replaced with Sherri Shepherd's new show later this year.
CELEBRITIES
