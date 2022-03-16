70s Wednesday, chance for showers on St. Patrick's Day

Big temperature swings and rain chances are in the forecast over the next 7-8 days. So how will the weather impact area St. Patrick's Day celebrations? Let's focus on the weather for some of the parades in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. A strong cold front is set to sweep...
Editor's note: Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days. Warm weather is expected to continue all week, with only a 20% chance of showers...
Tuesday begins with a little bit of cloud cover thanks to a stationary boundary sitting overhead. Guidance does have this front pulling away from the Stateline by mid to late morning, allowing clouds to give way to a vast amount of sunshine. Winds at first will be out of the north-northeast.
Following a rapid cool down and widespread rain showers, racers can expect a pleasant day for running Sunday with warm temperatures and sunshine on tap. Friday and Saturday saw soggy conditions and cooler temperatures in the mid-40s across most of the Chicago area, and slightly colder by the lakefront. By...
DETROIT – What a day! We don’t get many St. Patrick’s Days like this. Average highs this time of year are in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), which puts afternoon temperatures near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) in remarkable perspective. Naturally, as I’ve explained over...
