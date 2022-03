The Deep East Texas Council of Governments recently revealed some great news for Sabine County residents who have struggled to have high-speed, reliable internet service. According to a press release, the county has been awarded a $12.7 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to fund the construction of a new fiber-optic network to provide high-quality broadband service to more than 5,000 households in the county. The county partnered with Kinetic by Windstream on the grant application. Kinetic will provide approximately $4.7 million in matching funds for a total project of more than $17 million.

SABINE COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO