ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall is safe and out of Ukraine after suffering a serious injury

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Ben is alert and in good spirits,” FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a memo to colleagues this morning. “He...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Jennifer Griffin keeps fact-checking her Fox News colleagues on Ukraine

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin has been pulling double duty lately. Much like her peers at other news outfits, the national security correspondent has reported live from the Pentagon, telling viewers what U.S. officials were thinking and doing as Russia launched its long-feared assault on Ukraine this week. But, Griffin...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Former Co-Host Of Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Dies At Age 73

Bob Beckel, a former co-host of Fox News’ roundtable talk show “The Five,” died Monday at the age of 73. Beckel, who worked as a Democratic strategist and served in the Carter administration, was known for sharing his liberal views on the conservative network. He joined “The Five” at its inception in 2011 along with Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Jennifer Griffin
Person
Clarissa Ward
Dayton Daily Magazine

“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!,” former White House doctor says Biden is not capable of running America, asks to resign

Since winning the Election in 2020 and taking over the White House office, America’s president Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mistakes during his public appearances becoming the main target of dozens of Republican representatives and health experts known to have close ties with the Republican party asking him to resign claiming he is not capable of running our country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Norah O'Donnell is reportedly facing internal criticism for anchoring CBS Evening News from the U.S. amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The New York Post reports O'Donnell is expected to travel to Poland this weekend to anchor CBS Evening News from Europe next week. But sources say "it's too late" as her rival network news anchors David Muir and Lester Holt have been reporting from Ukraine for days. The Post also reports that O'Donnell has been toxic on the CBS Evening News set, with "O’Donnell chewing out dressing room stylists over her hair and makeup." As the Post notes, "for the week of Feb. 28, CBS’ total viewers sank to less than 5.1 million, trailing NBC’s 7.4 million and ABC’s 8.8 million." Meanwhile, The Post reports, “CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil, rumored as a possible successor to O’Donnell, has been reporting from Poland and appearing on her show nightly."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Tucker Carlson appears to accuse Fox News colleague Jennifer Griffin of being a "flack" for the secretary of defense

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has made headlines over the past week for calling out her colleagues' falsehoods in discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday night, Carlson didn't directly mention Griffin's name. But he appeared to refer to her in introducing a segment featuring Ret. Col. Douglas MacGregor. “Unlike so many of the TV generals you see all day long, MacGregor is not angling for a board seat at Raytheon,” Carlson said. “Unlike many of the so-called reporters you see on television, he is not acting secretly as a flack for Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. No, Doug MacGregor is an honest man.” ALSO: Carlson is gaslighting his viewers days after his pro-Russia comments.
POLITICS
Primetimer

Chris Cuomo's $125 million arbitration claim against CNN throws his "bestie" Don Lemon "under the bus" -- and Jake Tapper

Not only did Cuomo's arbitration filing Wednesday refer to former CNN president Jeff Zucker's transgressions with head of marketing Allison Gollust, but it also accuses Zucker of overlooking "major transgressions" by CNN stars Jake Tapper and Lemon, reports The Daily Beast, which notes that Cuomo and Lemon were once so close they co-hosted a podcast together. Cuomo's filing alleges Lemon breached CNN's ethical guidelines after former Empire star Jussie Smollett testified that Lemon personally warned him that Chicago police didn’t believe his false accusations of a hate crime. It appears that he and Cuomo are no longer pals, since Lemon denounced Cuomo for allegedly being behind Zucker's ouster. “Did you think about what message it sends to the journalists in this company and to the larger public, that someone can be found to break with those journalistic standards and then get paid handsomely for it?” Lemon was quoted as saying at a staff meeting. Cuomo's filing also His filing cited how Tapper faced no internal inquiry for privately suggesting that Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell run in a “safer” district instead of against incumbent Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA).
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Ukraine#Cnn#Fox News Media
americanmilitarynews.com

Second Fox News journalist killed in Ukraine

A freelance journalist working for Fox News was killed in an attack outside Kyiv on Monday, the network announced. The journalist is the second Fox News team member to be killed while covering the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Oleksandra Kuvshynova was killed near the capital city when the vehicle she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Primetimer

Report: New CNN boss Chris Licht is working on a "cease-fire" with Fox News

The Daily Beast reports Licht, who actually starts his new job as head of CNN in May, "will work to tone down the often opinionated and emotional reporting from stars like Jim Acosta, Brianna Keilar, and especially Don Lemon." Additionally, The Daily Beast reports, Licht is "making it known to Fox News that he is working towards a cease-fire on his network’s aggressive coverage of them. On Sunday, there were notably no mentions of Fox News on CNN’s marquee media show, Reliable Sources, hosted by Brian Stelter, who last year penned a New York Times Best Seller titled Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth."
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

CNN begins rotating correspondents covering the war in Ukraine

CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance, who has been on the ground in Ukraine since before the start of the Russian invasion, has left the battlefield to take a break at his home in Britain. As The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr reports, "as a conflict that seemed abstract just a month ago metastasizes into its fourth week of full-fledged war with no end in sight, news organizations are assessing how to deploy staff for the round-the-clock demands of covering it." Safety has become of paramount concern, especially in the wake of the killing of American documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud on Sunday and Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall's hospitalization on Monday. “I’m a bit concerned that I’ve left (Kyiv) before the real push on the city has happened,” says Chance. “But, at the same time, I’m so tired that I can barely hold my thoughts together. It’s been exhausting.”
WORLD
Miami Herald

Fox News defense reporter challenges war comments on air

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin couldn't hold back when following a retired U.S. Army colonel on the air recently, saying she barely had time to correct all of his “distortions.”. She tried, though. And it wasn’t for the first time or the last time. Griffin, who...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: RT America has ceased operations and fired its staff. Don’t say Fox News should do the same

Earlier this year, an acquaintance of mine from college left his job at a local news station for a job at RT, which for those who do not know is Russian state-controlled media previously known as Russia Today. I could not understand why a respected American journalist would go to work for Putin’s propaganda machine.Well, he no longer does. Following a decision by DirecTV to pull RT from its channel lineup — a move that followed the European Union banning the network outright — RT America announced today that it is ceasing production and laying off the majority of its...
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Chris Cuomo Demands $125 Million From CNN After Being Fired From Network

Chris Cuomo is seeking $125 million from CNN after being fired late last year over his involvement in brother Andrew’s defense against sexual misconduct allegation, Deadline has learned. “Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy