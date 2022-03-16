ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Mike Myers play eight characters in Netflix's The Pentaverate teaser

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago

The Pentaverate, premiering May 5, not only has Myers in...

www.primetimer.com

WHAS 11

See Derek and Julianne Hough Perform Classic Movie Routines in Pre-Oscars Special (Exclusive)

Derek and Julianne Hough are celebrating the classic routines from beloved Oscar movies in Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. The ABC special, airing one week before the Academy Awards, features the siblings, choreographers and professional dancers as they recreate legendary cinematic performances with the help of special guest stars like Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and newly minted Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ariana DeBose.
MOVIES
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
Deadline

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Hours Before Its Scheduled Premiere

Click here to read the full article. HBO has pulled tonight’s premiere of The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, at David’s request. In a tweet on Monday, HBO Documentaries announced “The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.” It was set to premiere tonight on HBO at 9 PM and be available for streaming on HBO Max. In The Larry David Story, the 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles and gets candid about his personal and professional...
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Worried Pete Davidson Will Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

Kanye “Ye” West didn’t hold back about his true feelings on ex Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in an explosive new Instagram rant. "I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids' mom hooked on drugs. He's in rehab every [two] months," the rapper, 44, who shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, 41, alleged in the caption of his post on March 16.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
#Film Star
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
CELEBRITIES
NJ.com

Hallmark Channel movie schedule for March 2022: Premiere dates, synopsis, cast, how to watch

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are premiering three new movies in March, in addition to a new season of “When Calls the Heart.”. Below is a complete guide on what to know about the release date, cast, and synopsis of both of the movies that will air on The Hallmark Channel and the one movie that will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in March 2022.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘The Pentaverate’ First Look Images and Character Posters Reveals the Dark Secrets of Mike Myers' Comedy Series

Netflix has released the first look images and character posters for The Pentaverate, the highly-anticipated limited comedy series created by the legendary Mike Myers (Austin Powers). The first look images set the bizarre tone for the show, which follows an old-school Canadian journalist trying to expose the world's most powerful secret society.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

A Ten Year-Old Ben Affleck Made His Screen Debut on This PBS Series

The humble beginnings of A-List actors can be a fascinating journey through guest starring roles on big hits — like Tom Hanks on The Love Boat — or starring roles in out-of-the-way experiments — like Renee Zellweger on Showtime's Rebel Highway. But few trips on the wayback machine are as fascinating as when you uncover a childhood performance of a future star. Some actors, like Jodie Foster, have been with us since childhood and never left, growing up on camera all the while. Others — like Natasha Lyonne — popped up as a kid in some commercials before eventually emerging years later as a full-fledged adult. Not Ben Affleck, though. You couldn't stretch the definition of the term enough to call him a child star, but he did act in his childhood. The earliest and most curious role of the Early Affleck era was definitely the educational program The Voyage of the Mimi, and luckily the show is available to stream on YouTube to satisfy all of our Affleckian curiosities.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Ellen DeGeneres Show sets May 26 finale date

Ellen DeGeneres will wrap up 19 seasons of her hit daytime talk show on Thursday, May 26. In the weeks before the finale, DeGeneres will welcome back some of her favorite guests, including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian. DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, will also appear. After May 26, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will continue to run on affiliate stations throughout the summer with guest hosts, compilation shows and repeats. DeGeneres is ending her show two years after reports of a toxic workplace led to an internal investigation and the firing of several of her key people. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reports that, behind the scenes, DeGeneres is handing out employees and crew members bonuses based on years of service. Additionally, Warner Bros. TV and Telepictures will extend their healthcare for six months and provide access to resume building and networking workshops and free one-year memberships to LinkedIn Learning.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Hocus Pocus 2': 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Ginger Minj Joins Cast As Drag Winifred Sanderson, Thora Birch Not Returning

Some interesting cast developments have been discovered as post-production begins on Hocus Pocus 2. In an Entertainment Weekly exclusive, sources have spotted RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and All-Stars 6-star Ginger Minj on the film's set. Reportedly, Minj will appear in a minor role as one of three queens impersonating the Sanderson Sisters, who later get to meet their inspirations in a spell-tacular performance. While the identities of her fellow Sisters are currently under wraps, Minj will be showing off her take on Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson. This will be Minj's fourth appearance in a feature film.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Wendi McLendon-Covey Breaks Her Silence on Jeff Garlin’s The Goldbergs Exit

Jeff Garlin may have parted ways with The Goldbergs in December, but his CGI ghost still lingers around the sitcom’s ninth season. The series star exited the show in the midst of filming last year, following an H.R. investigation and multiple complaints of on-set misconduct. Shortly before his departure, Garlin discussed the allegations in depth with Vanity Fair’s Maureen Ryan, insisting at the time that he had “not been fired from The Goldbergs.”
TV & VIDEOS
