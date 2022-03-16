ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City students compete in 2nd Annual Food Truck Wars

By Gage Teunissen
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Staff and faculty and North High School got the chance to enjoy a special lunch Tuesday.

Students enrolled in the culinary pathways tested their skills in the 2nd Annual Food Truck Wars.

Splatter Room will let Siouxlanders get creative

In addition to planning and preparing the food, students also devised a business and marketing plan for their fictional food trucks.

One teacher we talked to said the competition is not only fun but a great learning experience.

“We got businesses here that need workers and so one, they could be possibly getting a job but two, also meeting people from the industry in which they want to work someday,” said North High ProStart Teacher Kelsey Miller.

The culinary pathway is a part of the ProStart program that lets students serious about a career focus on classes in that industry.

