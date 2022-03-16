Sioux City students compete in 2nd Annual Food Truck Wars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Staff and faculty and North High School got the chance to enjoy a special lunch Tuesday.

Students enrolled in the culinary pathways tested their skills in the 2nd Annual Food Truck Wars.

In addition to planning and preparing the food, students also devised a business and marketing plan for their fictional food trucks.

One teacher we talked to said the competition is not only fun but a great learning experience.

“We got businesses here that need workers and so one, they could be possibly getting a job but two, also meeting people from the industry in which they want to work someday,” said North High ProStart Teacher Kelsey Miller.

The culinary pathway is a part of the ProStart program that lets students serious about a career focus on classes in that industry.

