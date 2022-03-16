ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Cuomo seeks $125 million from CNN in explosive arbitration demand

By Brian Flood
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has filed a $125 million arbitration demand against CNN for "unlawful termination," alleging that WarnerMedia’s claim the former "Cuomo Prime Time" host violated the network’s news standards and practices is "false." CNN fired Cuomo in December following a brief suspension over his...

