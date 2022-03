EASTLAND COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service issued an urgent fire warning for areas of Eastland County north of FM 2731 and County Road 230, urging residents to evacuate immediately. The Eastland Complex fire continues to burn, stretching at least 54,015 acres. Officials estimate it is only 30% contained. The last time this kind of warning was issued was about four years ago in January 2018 during a Parker County fire. Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds confirmed one firefighter has been hurt near Bluff Dale (which is actually in Erath County). This fire has been right along the county line. The extent of...

EASTLAND COUNTY, TX ・ 28 MINUTES AGO