Georgia held its Pro Day on Wednesday and per head coach Kirby Smart, 122 NFL personnel were on hand, a program record. With 14 potential NFL draft picks, it is easy to see why scouts would be in Athens to see the participants in person. Many projections have Georgia with four players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with defensive end Travon Walker now considered a top 10 overall prospect. Walker took part in position drills Wednesday, including dropping back with the linebackers.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO