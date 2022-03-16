How AI helped deliver cash aid to many of the poorest people in Togo

Twitter has become the primary platform for crypto discussion on the internet, and internal data from the company reveals just how many people are joining the conversation. The company shared with HYPEBEAST exclusively that there have been over 1 billion tweets about crypto since 2020, with 299 million of them being tweets made this past year alone. The most retweeted tweets in that time include this Bitcoin giveaway from YouTuber Mr. Beast; this Super Bowl ad from crypto exchange FTX; this Christmas Ethereum giveaway from notwoways founder Callux; this Dogecoin rallying call from Dogecoin Rise; and this tweet from Elon Musk allowing buyers to pay for Teslas with Bitcoin.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO